Freename has enabled its first Web3 Website Building by partnering with Pazly; this allows users to build websites and easily publish them on their own Web3 domains. The companies have already published a complete tutorial to build and publish a website on Freename domains which is accessible here. This functionality is made possible through the integration with Pazly, the company with the claim "simply drag and drop editable components to build beautiful responsive websites."

Freename Enables Web3 Website Building by Partnering with Pazly

This functionality is a further step towards Web3 accessibility for the mainstream user because anyone can build a decentralized website on their own Web3 domain without any coding knowledge. Once a domain is purchased on Freename, it is possible to access Pazly and build a decentralized website from multiple templates. As part of the partnership between the two companies, Pazly launched a branded Freename template that can be used by the Freename community and all interested users to showcase TLDs, Opensea listing and much more.

What are Web3 websites?

Web3 websites are written in HTML, CSS and Javascript, just like standard websites, but what changes is where the websites are stored. In Web2, websites are contained into servers, computers in the cloud that provide the website content to each PC. These are called "hostings".

In Web3, websites use a technology called IPFS (Interplanetary File System), a protocol that enables computers connected to it to share files and parts of it.

A Web3 website is not stored in a single server (hosting) based in one place in the world; it could be hosted in many different places. This unlocks the ability to have an uncensorable website that resides in multiple places in the world.

Freename and the interoperability of the Web3 domain industry.

Freename is building the ecosystem of Web3 domains and their applications to give users the freedom to use their domains regardless of the registrar where they purchased them. This is an open service for the user, who can use only one solution in the entire ecosystem. An example of a tool already developed by the company that goes in the direction of interoperability is the Web3 WHOIS, which makes it possible to check which wallets are associated with Freename, Unstoppable and ENS domains and vice versa. In addition, the Freename SDKs are public to facilitate smooth integrations within the ecosystem.

About Freename: Freename is the leading Web3 TLDs and Domains platform where users can register and mint their own Web3 TLDs and Domains. Furthermore, on Freename, users can trademark their Web3 TLDs and Domains to protect their own Web3 Identity worldwide.

