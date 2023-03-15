Greenpro Capital Corp.: Green-X Consolidate its Digital Asset Exchange Businesses with CryptoSX

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced the merger of its wholly owned Green-X Corp ("Green-X") and CryptoSX to develop the world largest STO platform.

Green-X is the first Shariah Compliant ESG Digital Asset Exchange licensed by the Malaysia's Labuan Financial Services Authority. CryptoSX is one of earliest digital asset exchange under Cagayan Economic Zone Authority in Philippines to focus on Security Token Offering and has 10 STO listed since 2019.

Greenpro is a strategic investor of CryptoSX since 2020 and the merger will leverage the Greenpro vast experience on business incubation, investment advisory and successful track records in Nasdaq listing, Green-X expertise on Islamic finance and ESG investing and CryptoSX knowledge on digital compliance, blockchain, tokenization and digital payments.

Green-X will be the leader in digital finance, driving digital innovations to transform businesses beyond conventional models to offer superior market access, alternative investment classes to a broader group of investors through the digital space.

Cryptosx CEO and Founder, Philip Tam said: "We have a shared belief with GreenX that seamless integration and unified access to digital assets is fundamental to the future and where we want to be positioned."

Greenpro CEO and Founder, Dr. CK Lee said: "Labuan and Malaysia will play a key role in the future of cryptocurrency adoption in Halal communities. We will actively work with the regulators, finance and industry partners to develop our combined exchange in a compliant way."

About CryptoSX

CryptoSX is one of the fastest growing digital assets exchanges in the world. An innovative, end-to-end exchange that redefines the perception of STOs while pushing boundaries in a fully regulated ecosystem. With a wide spectrum of industries and a community of passionate investors, CryptoSX allows users to be a part of a new age movement, through easy and secure investments, anytime and anywhere. CryptoSX is compliant with all applicable financial and virtual exchange policies and regulations of the Philippine Government under CEZA (Cagayan Economic Zone Authority) and holds a Principal Full License since 2018. To learn more about the company, please visit http://www.cryptosx.io.

About Greenpro Capital Corp.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and a Nevada corporation, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ), is a business incubator with strategic offices across Asia. With a diversified business portfolio comprising of finance, technology, banking, CryptoSX and Green-X for STOs, health, wellness and fine art as well as 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale. This is done through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. Greenpro also operates venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies.

For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

The Green-X exchange can be found at https://www.green-x.io/

