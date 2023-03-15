Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Security Matters Limited (NASDAQ: SMX) ("the Company"), a forward looking, B2B white label technology company which empowers companies across a variety of different industries, including timber, rubber, palm oil, cocoa, steel, gold, luxury goods, leather, plastics, and non-ferrous metals, to transition successfully to a sustainable circular economy, thus reducing their carbon footprint and waste. Founder and CEO of the Company, Haggai Alon, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "The technology emerged from the Israeli government," explained Alon. "It has proven to be both stable and reliable, which are of course very important tests to pass," he said, adding that the technology is also scalable, while offering transparency. Alon then elaborated on the applications of the Company's technology, which is designed to give materials in all states of matter, solid, liquid, and gas, the ability to maintain a virtual memory of their origination, processing and supply chain journey. "Our technology can be utilized for ethical sourcing, supply chain transparency, blend efficacy and blend liability, and the recycling and reuse of materials."

"How did you get started on this, and how do you explain the technology to investors?", asked Jolly. "We give materials memory by having a unique chemical marker that can mark anything and everything," said Alon. "This memory can stay with them from the virgin raw material stage, to the production stage, and to the waste stage," he explained. "When we connect the chemical marker, or the memory inside the material, to a supply chain platform, you get the unique connection between the physical and the digital world," said Alon. "This platform service enables global companies to have full visibility on the production and quality of the materials."

"What we see is that companies are looking for a one-stop technological solution that can replace human and paper auditing, as well as certification and quality of origination of the material that will help them to meet sustainability goals and keep a competitive edge," said Alon. "Our technology allows companies to deal with all of those issues in an efficient and diligent way," he added. "We call it the 'full-one concept'; one material, one production line, one factory, one region, and scalability."

"What industries are first movers and what seems to be motivating them - is it de-risking or meeting compliance, or simply doing the right thing?", asked Jolly. Alon elaborated on the complexity of global supply chains, as well as the tension that is spread quickly by growing costs and interest rates. "Companies are looking to have one technology that will serve more than one purpose," said Alon, noting that the Company's technology serves as a platform designed to provide efficiency and a competitive edge, while also providing more sustainable outcomes.

"SMX seems to have maintained the interest of investors - what has been the key driver and what is the outlook for keeping the stock's value?", asked Jolly. "SMX is the technology of tomorrow, SMX is the tool for corporate America to continue to lead the world, SMX is the ability to deal with one technology with all of the material and the challenges of how to be more competitive in this very complex environment," shared Alon. "We have been approached by major Fortune 500 companies and by global companies all over the world, because this technology is mature, scaled, and is backed by close to 100 patents."

To close the interview, Alon encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's upcoming projects and announcements as they continue to build value and provide corporations with responsible and sustainable solutions.

About SMX

SMX - Giving materials a memory of their origination and history, so, it can be recycled, reused, and authenticated multiple times.

SMX is a forward looking, B2B white label technology company which empowers companies across a variety of different industries, including timber, rubber, palm oil, cocoa, steel, gold, luxury goods, leather, plastics, and non-ferrous metals, to transition successfully to a sustainable circular economy, thus reducing their carbon footprint and waste.

SMX offers a robust, innovative, and scalable technology solution that enables supply chain authentication, traceability, and transparency, transforming businesses for participation in the circular economy. Its technology gives materials in all states of matter, solid, liquid, and gas, the ability to maintain a virtual memory of their origination, processing and supply chain journey, including the ability to authenticate provenance, as well as to track recycling loop counts and the percentage of authenticated and/or recycled materials contained. The data is recorded digitally on blockchain, and a linking molecular chemical marker is embedded in the product itself and can be read with a proprietary reader. The SMX technology has been in active operational use on a national scale by the Israeli Government for more than ten years, is environmentally sustainable and has a proven track record.

The SMX solution is an efficient, cost effective, drop-in solution within an existing supply chain, enabling substantial benefits for manufacturers, consumers, and others in the value chain - and the planet, including providing the necessary data for product recycling and re-use. In addition, the SMX technology addresses the issue of the increase in waste globally by enabling the increase in demand for verified, usable recycled materials by creating a commoditized, tradable certified asset which is the recycled material, which can be traded and sold to other players in the value chain and ecosystem.

