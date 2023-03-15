SAEL Ltd., a solar and biomass developer in India, has commissioned a 28 MW (DC) solar power plant in the mountainous Indian state of Mizoram.From pv magazine India The Indian state of Mizoram now hosts a 28 MW (DC) solar plant, despite the challenge of sloping, uneven terrain with narrow strips of land separated by gorges. The plant is shaped like a hand, with 15 solar array fingers connected by a perimeter road and a 33 kV transmission line. The solar park is near Vankal, Khawzawl district. It spans 194 acres. The uneven terrain makes it difficult to install solar panels in a way that maximizes ...

