Mittwoch, 15.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Startschuss! Warum diese Aktie gerade jetzt eine gute Entscheidung sein könnte…
15.03.2023
GlobalSign Announces ACME OV Certificate Support

ACME support now available at a low cost from a trusted CA

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / GMO GlobalSign (https://www.globalsign.com/en), a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of digital signing, identity and security solutions for the IoT, today announced the expansion of its Automated Certificate Management Environment (ACME) service to support Organization Validated (OV) SSL/TLS certificates. OV certificates instantly verify the authenticity of a company or organization, delivering strong protection for websites and businesses by activating HTTPS, reassuring your organization can completely secure all internal, as well as external communications. GlobalSign's ACME OV certificates are issued from its high-volume cloud-based certificate management platform, Atlas, to avoid any delay within the certificate lifecycle. GlobalSign's ACME OV certificates are ideal for a wide range of organizations seeking a high level of support - and affordable pricing -- from one of the world's most trusted and relied upon Certificate Authorities.

GlobalSign, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, Press release picture

The ACME protocol automates lifecycle management for SSL and TLS certificates, providing a framework for a client to communicate directly with a CA such as GlobalSign for issuance, installation, revocation and replacement of digital certificates. GlobalSign's ACME Service gives customers the flexibility to use any ACME client that meets the defined spec to interface directly with Atlas. Ideal customers for ACME OV certificates range from enterprises to service providers, as well as niche markets such as higher education, healthcare, internet gaming and ecommerce.

"We are very pleased to be able to offer this capability to our customers," said Julie Olson, Associate Product Manager, GlobalSign. "Not all CA's offer a great deal of support for ACME OV. But this is necessary in today's fast moving, security conscious world. With GlobalSign, not only do you get our high availability certificate management platform for rapid issuance, but your organization will also benefit from our global customer support team at prices your company can afford. It's the perfect offering for today's business environment."

Using GlobalSign for ACME OV certificate management has myriad benefits. Your company will be freed from the time-consuming activity of filling out Certificate Signing Requests (CSRs) and manually completing domain validations, as well as going from server to server installing new certificates and replacing old ones. You'll also receive full support and service level agreements from the world's longest running CA. To learn more about GlobalSign ACME OV options, visit https://www.globalsign.com/en/acme-automated-certificate-management

About GMO GlobalSign

As one of the world's most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers, and IoT innovators worldwide to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale PKI and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people, and things comprising the IoT. A subsidiary of Japan-based GMO GlobalSign Holdings K.K. and GMO Internet Group, GMO GlobalSign has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com.

Media Relations Contact

Amy Krigman
Director of Public Relations - West Region
Phone: 603-570-7060
Email: amy.krigman@globalsign.com

SOURCE: GlobalSign

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743481/GlobalSign-Announces-ACME-OV-Certificate-Support

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
