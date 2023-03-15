Webster Bank Extends Support for Low-to-Moderate Income and Minority Borrowers With Community Liaison Officers

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / Webster Bank, a leading commercial bank with a long-standing commitment to corporate responsibility, is pleased to announce it has established a network of Community Liaison Officers (CLOs) to further support communities within its expanded footprint. The CLOs will work in partnership with Webster's new Office of Corporate Responsibility (OCR) to provide support and financial education to low-to-moderate income (LMI) and minority borrowers.

The CLOs will cover territory surrounding their base locations in Bridgeport, Hartford, and Waterbury, Connecticut, White Plains and Queens, New York, and Boston, Massachusetts. Each CLO will partner with existing banking centers in their respective territory to provide additional support, and will jointly report to Amy Jakobeit, Senior Vice President and Director of Mortgage & Consumer Lending and Gary Moukhtarian, Senior Vice President, Regional Manager. The Community Liaison Officers partner with the bank's Office of Corporate Responsibility, headed by Marissa Weidner, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer.

"With the merger of Webster and Sterling, we have not only increased our scale and capabilities, but also our commitment to supporting our communities," said Weidner. "The contributions of the CLO team will be an important part of our $6.5 billion community investment as we deepen and amplify our corporate responsibility efforts."

In addition to working directly with borrowers, the CLOs will build and maintain relationships with community-based, charitable and non-profit organizations; conduct financial literacy workshops and classes on topics such as first-time homebuying; and work with Webster's consumer lending team to increase lending opportunities within these regions to meet local credit needs.

"Educating our clients on financial tools and supporting them through the loan process on their pathway to homeownership has been important to Webster since the bank's founding in 1935" said Jakobeit. "We continue this longstanding tradition by developing products and services that meet the needs of our clients - both current and future. Our Community Liaison Officers play a key role in the continuous improvement of our portfolio of lending offerings and offer a critical link to the communities we serve."

Among those lending offerings is Webster's Down Payment Assistance Program. The program, which is effective with applications taken on or after March 21, 2022, is intended for first-time homebuyers in eligible states offering assistance to be used for down payment and closing costs.

Webster's new CLOs include Kadie Ortiz (Bridgeport, Connecticut), Claudia Riley (Hartford, Connecticut), Robert Jaekle (Waterbury, Connecticut), Yangchen Chadotsang (Queens, New York), and Steve Roussel (Boston, Massachusetts).

