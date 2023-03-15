Driver Technologies, Inc.: Driver Technologies Research Finds Dash Cams Increase Driver Safety

Using Driver's dash cam and safety features, drivers improved safe driving behavior over time

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / Driver Technologies, Inc. , an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers a safer driving experience, today announced new research with data from over 17,000 drivers that shows using the Driver dash cam and safety app helped coach drivers to implement safe driving behaviors and stop dangerous habits such as tailgating, blowing stop signs, hard braking and speeding.

The new research analyzed the driving patterns of 17,000 drivers after using the Driver next-gen dash cam for 20 hours and found that the users were:

11x less likely to speed

4x less likely to run stops signs

3x less likely to tailgate

3x less likely to hard brake

"More than 3,000,000 vehicle accidents in the U.S. involve phone use every year, and our mission is to take the phone out of driver's hands and instead put it to a better purpose - providing the technology to make them safer drivers," said Rashid Galadanci, CEO and co-founder of Driver Technologies. "We're excited to share new data that shows our technology, which includes how telematics and computer vision help coach drivers around the country to implement safe driving behavior to help reduce accidents and improve overall road safety for drivers and their passengers."

To help ensure a safer driver experience, the Driver team analyzes anonymous road safety and risk information to develop insights into the types of improvements we need via crowdsourced Road Segment Data (RSD) using telematics, computer vision data and images to study the details of a safety situation.

According to research by the Center of Disease Control , nine people in the U.S. die every day from crashes that involve a distracted driver. But according to the Kiefer Foundation , which is on a mission to end distracted driving and all associated traffic deaths and injuries, it is believed the actual number is much higher. Most law enforcement and insurance professionals know that distracted driving statistics are significantly under reported as many agree that the actual number is closer to 50 per day.

To combat distracted driving, one of the three main pillars at the Kiefer Foundation is to encourage the use of distraction reducing automotive technology like safe driver apps, Apple Car Play and Android Auto.

"At the Kiefer Foundation, we believe the cell phone is a significant contributor to the increase in distracted driving," said Steve Kiefer, chairman of the Kiefer Foundation. "Our mission is to bring an end to distracted driving - we believe that cell phone based technologies, such as the Driver app, are one element that can help bring an end to this dangerous behavioral issue."

For more information about Driver Technologies, please download the Driver App ( Apple or Android app store), or visit drivertechnologies.com .

About Driver Technologies

Driver Technologies is an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers the products and services needed to keep everyone protected on the road. Their mobile app, Driver, transforms a driver's phone into a dash cam designed to improve road safety and make mobility technology more accessible. Driver allows users to video record their trip while receiving safety alerts such as forward collision, driver drowsiness and distraction warnings while also offering cloud-based video storage, roadside assistance services, coaching, and scoring capabilities. Users have full control over their data stored on the Driver Cloud and can choose what to share with interested parties such as employers, insurers and family members. For more information, please visit drivertechnologies.com/ .

