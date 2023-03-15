Smart Eye and Texas Instruments Collaborate on Next-Generation Automotive Interior Sensing that Satisfies GSR and Euro NCAP Requirements

Interior sensing technology from Smart Eye and TI enables automakers to deliver safer and more engaging in-cabin experiences for the driver and vehicle occupants.

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN and BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / Smart Eye, (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) the global leader in Human Insight AI, today announced a collaboration with Texas Instruments (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN). The companies' technologies work together to provide automakers with an innovative interior sensing solution that improves driver safety, and enables in-cabin experiences that enhance comfort, wellness, and entertainment. Running on TI's new AM62A7-Q1 automotive qualified vision processor, Smart Eye's award-winning Automotive Interior Sensing AI provides critical safety features to upcoming car models going into production in 2023 and 2024. Fully compliant with new General Safety Regulations (GSR) and European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) requirements, the solution enables higher performance and more cost-effective implementations in vehicles, to realize a collision-free future.

As GSR and Euro NCAP requirements make advanced sensing features mandatory in new vehicles in Europe, automakers now require advanced processing chips that deliver the right performance without sacrificing critical system resources, such as power, size, weight, and cost. Smart Eye's Automotive Interior Sensing AI combines its industry-leading Driver Monitoring System (DMS) software with Cabin Monitoring System (CMS) software to bring deep, human-centric insight into what is happening with all occupants inside of a vehicle.

Smart Eye's software solution supports the new AM62A7-Q1 vision processor and family of devices as well as the TDA4VM-Q1 automotive processor and family of devices for different use cases. Automakers are able to easily scale their designs and optimize performance from one car model to the next by reusing TI's device IP and single software development kit across their vehicle line up.

The AM62A7-Q1 device offers integrated ISP that can handle 5 MP at 30 frames per second, support for up to two RGB-IR cameras and a highly efficient 2 TOPS deep learning accelerator. With a high level of system integration, the TI systems on chip (SoCs) enable scalability and lower costs for advanced automotive platforms supporting multiple sensor modalities in centralized ECUs or stand-alone sensors, such as infrared cameras. Using these cameras, Smart Eye's AI-based software detects various levels of driver distraction and drowsiness as well as the attention, emotions, and activities of all occupants in the vehicle, including the objects they use. This data lets automakers adapt safety measures and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in real-time - improving road safety and enhancing the mobility experience for the driver and all other occupants in a vehicle.

"Smart Eye's Interior Sensing AI is designed to run on a large variety of automotive SoCs," said Martin Krantz, Founder and CEO of Smart Eye. "We are especially excited to collaborate with TI to combine their state-of-the-art chipsets with our deep learning expertise and deliver advanced safety and mobility features that run with the highest power efficiency and performance accuracy."

"The collaboration of TI with Smart Eye allows automakers to design best-in-class driver and occupant monitoring systems, increasing the overall safety of the vehicle," said Sameer Wasson, vice president and general manager of Processors at TI. "By leveraging our new family of vision processors-coupled with Smart Eye's advanced AI software-automakers are able to create a powerful interior sensing solution that supports multiple modalities and runs at the highest levels of reliability and efficiency."

Smart Eye's Automotive Interior Sensing AI running on TI's new vision processor family will be demonstrated by TI in hall 3A, booth 215 during the embedded world Exhibition & Conference in Nürnberg, Germany, on March 14-16, 2023.

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the global leader in Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports, and predicts human behavior in complex environments. We are bridging the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Our multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unprecedented human insight in automotive and behavioral research-supported also by Affectiva and iMotions, companies we acquired in 2021.

In automotive, we are leading the way towards safer and human-centric mobility through Driver Monitoring Systems and Interior Sensing solutions. Our technology is embedded in next-generation vehicles and available as a standalone aftermarket solution for existing vehicles, fleet, and small-volume OEMs.

Our industry-leading eye tracking systems and iMotions biosensor software enable advanced research and training in academic and commercial sectors. Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with their content, products, and services.

Smart Eye was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Sweden with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Denmark, Egypt, Singapore, China and Japan. A publicly traded company since 2016, our customers include NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Geely, Harvard University, over 1,300 research organizations around the world, 70% of the world's largest advertisers and 28% of the Fortune Global 500 companies.

