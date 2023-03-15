B&W Quality Growers: World's Largest Grower of Distinctive Leafy Greens Shares Smart Farming Initiative

B&W Quality Growers' best practices to grow healthy, flavorful leaves sustainably and naturally.

FELLSMERE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / As National Agriculture Week approaches, B&W Quality Growers (B&W) is proud to share its Smart Farming Initiative and the practices implemented to grow healthy products sustainably and naturally. With over 150 years of experience, B&W provides 100% natural watercress, arugula, and spinach on a year-round basis.

Watercress Beds

Watercress beds at B&W Quality Growers' farm in Fellsmere, FL.

This annual availability is achieved by actively taking advantage of each of its eight farms' peak growing seasons. But following the sun has passive and environmental benefits too. Because each farm can recharge naturally in seasonal rotation, there is a reduced need and use of chemicals. By utilizing this system, B&W has reduced its chemical usage by over 50% in the past 10 years.

With B&W's primary product being watercress - a rapidly growing perennial plant that grows in waterbeds - a high sustainable priority is its water conservation efforts. To limit runoff and save valuable water resources, B&W utilizes a water recirculation system in each of the waterbeds that makes all the water used on the farm reusable. B&W is net-zero for water waste.

As a grower that harvests, packs, and ships in-house, B&W's sustainable practices go from farm to facility. Its product bags are from recycled materials and are recyclable, and since switching from wax-coated cardboard, B&W's shipping and food service boxes are recyclable as well.

B&W Quality Growers' mission is to provide the highest quality and flavor of distinctive leafy greens, but it has a passion to do so sustainably and ecologically. For more information about B&W's Smart Farming Initiative and watercress, visit bwqualitygrowers.com.

***

About B&W Quality Growers

With over 150 years of experience, B&W Quality Growers is the largest grower of distinctive leafy greens, including watercress, arugula, and spinach. B&W has farms in eight states and provides the highest quality of healthy flavorful greens to wholesale, retail, and foodservice across North America. For more information, visit bwqualitygrowers.com.

Contact Information:

Ruth Bozeman

Director of Marketing

ruthbozeman@watercress.com

SOURCE: B&W Quality Growers

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/743771/Worlds-Largest-Grower-of-Distinctive-Leafy-Greens-Shares-Smart-Farming-Initiative