Marketing Worldwide Corp.: Marketing Worldwide Corporation Green Lights Pursuit of "Hollywood After Dark" Live TV Series

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation (OTC PINK:MWWC), ('the Company'), has given the 'green light' to pursue "Hollywood After Dark", a live television series to be hosted by Emma Slater and produced by Lauren Hirsch Williams (Founder of MYTURN TV).

Marketing Worldwide Corporation 'MWWC' is pleased to announce that it has provided 'TCO' Robert Blagman the 'green light' to pursue "Hollywood After Dark" a live late night television series to be telecast and webcast throughout the world.

Mr. Blagman stated, "This is the first content project pursued by the 'MWWC' family and I am confident this series can jump start the Marketing Worldwide Media brand and the associated 'business machine' behind it."

Hollywood After Dark Concept:

Emma Slater, of Dancing with the Stars Fame, hosts this modern day take on the "Playboy After Dark" late night formal evening party. A Who's Who cross-section of celebrities will be invited to this exclusive 'invitation only' gathering at a select nightclub on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, CA.

This after-hours event allows the viewing audience to get a sneak peek into the socializing world of fame, and anything goes in this uncensored live event!

The VIP guest list is limited to between 35 and 50 people, who will be welcomed into a private Hollywood venue to dine on specialty fare surrounded by impromptu musical acts and entertainment from various stages.

All of the guests will be "mic'd-up" for conversation to keep the experience as realistic as possible, and Emma Slater will guide both viewers and attendees through every interaction and performance. There is no telling who will join the party in the 'spur of the moment', but we can assure our viewers that there is something special for everyone in this 'NO SCRIPT' affair inside Hollywood; which is sure to make the morning BUZZ on TMZ.

Lauren Hirsch Williams (Creator and Executive Producer) knows what is old will be new again and "the timing is perfect for a modern-day revamp of the legendary Playboy After Dark. We're all very lucky that the uber talented, and globally loved, Emma Slater is "thrilled to host it."

https://www.linkedin.com/in/laurenhirschwilliams/

Blagman adds, "By distributing this unique media content all over the planet on TV stations, TV networks and web platforms, not only will we entertain millions of consumers, but we will attract a string response from advertisers, the core of all successful media ventures."

Hollywood After Dark Projections 1st thru 3rd Year W/ Syndication and Multi-Country Syndication:



"Based on the current market conditions and ad revenue, Hollywood After Dark in its first year has the potential to reach gross profits of $5M and be a net positive performer for 'MWM' to the tune of roughly $1.5M", says Robert Blagman; who continued, "While these numbers might seem diminutive to some, we must start at this level and build using our historically proven media model which allows a robust upside. (as depicted in the chart above). 'MWM' will syndicate, distribute and offer Hollywood After Dark as a pay per view, AVOD and SVOD to a global group of media outlets, and with that comes the Multi-Country Markets, which I will outline in another release soon to be offered for your support."

Marketing Worldwide would like to invite our investors, shareholders, clients, and corporate sponsors to view the first episode of a 3-part video-series with our 'TCO' Robert Blagman, which will be released later this week and shared via the corporate Twitter account @MWWCOfficial.

Contact Information

Twitter: @MWWCOfficial

Email: LetsConnect@marketingworldwide.co

Website: www.marketingworldwide.co

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'could,' 'target,' 'potential,' 'is likely,' 'will,' 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: MARKETING WORLDWIDE CORPORATION ("MWWC")

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/743760/Marketing-Worldwide-Corporation-Green-Lights-Pursuit-of-Hollywood-After-Dark-Live-TV-Series