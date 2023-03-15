On the back of Covid-19 lockdowns, geopolitical energy concerns, a cost-of-living crisis, and congested cities, some people are looking for alternate ways of living, while others are just looking for an cozy getaway that doesn't come with a Sasquatch-sized carbon footprint. Enter Stella the Stargazer, a solar-powered holiday destination that makes off-grid living the lap of luxury.From pv magazine Australia The continued decline in costs for solar and battery energy storage systems means off-grid living is far more accessible, and luxurious, than previously thought. Take Stella the Stargazer, ...

