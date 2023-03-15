

Solar panels installed at Hitachi Astemo Hanshin

TOKYO, Mar 15, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Astemo, Ltd. ("Hitachi Astemo") Group company Hitachi Astemo Hanshin, Ltd. ("Hitachi Astemo Hanshin") has installed and begun operating a solar power generation system at its Sanda Plant in Hyogo Prefecture as part of its efforts to become carbon neutral.As a member of the Hitachi Group, Hitachi Astemo is promoting initiatives to achieve carbon neutrality in 2030 at its own business sites (factories・offices) in line with Hitachi's long-term environmental goal with "Hitachi Environmental Innovation 2050." Hitachi aims for a decarbonized society, with a roadmap to reduce CO2 emissions at factories and offices by 50% in FY2024 and 80% in FY2027 compared to FY 2010.Hitachi Astemo Hanshin, a manufacturer of automotive ignition coils* and automotive electronics, has introduced a self-consumption off-balance solar power generation scheme whereby the company does not own the assets of the solar power generation equipment installed at its plant, but pays for power usage based on the amount generated. Hitachi Astemo Hanshin has started generating approximately 300 KW of electricity, with an expected annual capacity of approximately 315 MWh, aiming to reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 126 t-CO2 per year.Hitachi Astemo is committed to strengthening its business and delivering technological innovation through a strategic business portfolio, which includes Powertrain & Safety Systems, Chassis, Motorcycle, Software and Aftermarket businesses. Aiming for growth based on the pillars of "green," "digital," and "innovation," Hitachi Astemo will contribute to a better global environment by developing xEV systems and highly efficient internal combustion engine systems that reduce emissions. In addition, it will deliver enhanced safety and comfort through autonomous driving systems, advanced driver assistance systems and advanced chassis systems. Through such advanced mobility solutions, Hitachi Astemo will contribute to realizing a sustainable society and provide enhanced corporate value for its customers.*Components that apply the necessary high-voltage current to the spark plug, which discharges sparks to ignite the gasoline-air mixture in the combustion chamber of an internal combustion engine.For more information, please visit the Hitachi Astemo website: www.hitachiastemo.com/en/.