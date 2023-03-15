International WELL Building Institute: IWBI Announces 2022 Awards Recognizing Health and Well-Being Champions

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the global authority for driving market transformation toward healthy buildings, organizations and communities, has today announced the winners of the 2022 IWBI Awards. The program celebrates the positive impact and leadership of organizations and individuals who have leveraged WELL to make extraordinary strides in health, well-being and equity.

The WELL at scale awards, launched this year, are presented to organizations for their commitment to prioritizing health and well-being across their organization or real estate portfolio through the WELL at scale program.

The WELL community awards elevate passionate advocates and leaders- WELL Faculty and WELL APs (Accredited Professionals) - within the WELL community across a wide range of categories.

"The WELL movement has experienced tremendous growth over the past year, as organizations and individuals alike have championed strategies that contribute to health, well-being and people-first places everywhere," said IWBI Chief Product Officer Jessica Cooper. "Congratulations to all award recipients for their exceptional leadership, engagement and advocacy, which has helped to influence this growth."

These leaders will also be recognized at the WELL Summit, to be held in Washington, D.C., September 25-26, 2023.

WELL at scale enables organizations to measure and improve organizational health performance and its impact across all locations. Many WELL at scale awards are determined using an organization's WELL Score, a number out of 100 that reflects the WELL strategies earned across all of an enterprise's locations, weighted by the number of people impacted by those achievements, as well as achievement by WELL concept area. Over time, this score can be contextualized by industry, region, fund and location use-types, and will provide a ranking in one of these areas. With this data, organizations can measure their impact on people, while also comparing their progress internally and against industry peers.

WELL Faculty and WELL APs-a community of nearly 12,000 people in more than 100 countries whose professional credential denotes expertise in WELL-have worked hand-in- hand with organizations pursuing IWBI's programs including its flagship WELL Building Standard, the WELL ratings and WELL at scale, now collectively spanning nearly 4.6 billion square feet across 125 countries. The 2022 award winners have influenced WELL's progress by demonstrating exceptional leadership through action, feedback and proactive support.

The 2022 WELL at scale award winners are as follows:

Global WELL Leadership Award(up to 100 locations) - Lendlease, One International Towers Sydney Trust & Lendlease, Australian Prime Property Fund (APPF) Commercial Core Portfolio

Global WELL LeadershipAward (over 100 locations) - Jones Lang LaSalleAmericas, Inc.

Regional WELL Leadership Award (Americas) - Jones Lang LaSalle Americas,Inc.

Regional WELL Leadership Award (Asia) - Kerry PropertiesLimited

Regional WELL Leadership Award (Europe) - CBRE Investment Management, Dutch Office Fund

Regional WELL Leadership Award (Oceania) - Lendlease,One International Towers Sydney Trust

People First Award - Embassy Office Parks REIT

WELL Concept Leadership Award (Air) - CBRE Investment Management, Dutch Office Fund

WELL Concept LeadershipAward (Water) - Embassy Office Parks REIT

WELL Concept Leadership Award (Nourishment) - Gmp Property, SOCIMI Office

WELL ConceptLeadership Award (Light)- Enel, LATAM Offices

WELL Concept Leadership Award (Movement) - Embassy Office ParksREIT

WELL ConceptLeadership Award (ThermalComfort) - Edge Technologies, Europe

WELL Concept Leadership Award (Sound) - Lendlease,One International Towers Sydney Trust

WELL ConceptLeadership Award (Materials) - Investa, OIPP managed& Investa, ICPF

WELL Concept Leadership Award (Mind) - The Cadillac FairviewCorporation, Ltd., TD Centre

WELL Concept Leadership Award (Community) - Investa,OIPP managed &Lendlease, One International Towers Sydney Trust

WELL ConceptLeadership Award (Innovation) - Ernst & YoungLLP, US OfficePortfolio

Advancing Health in ESG Leadership Award - Colliers International, Global Real Estate Portfolio & Embassy Office Parks REIT

WELL AP Impact Award - HOK

WELL Enterprise Provider of the Year Award - JLL &A SustainAble Production (ASAP)

Health and Safety Award - Citi; Lendlease, One International Towers Sydney Trust; Lendlease, Australian Prime Property Fund (APPF) Commercial Core Portfolio;, The Cadillac Fairview Corporation Ltd., TD Centre; SAS Trustee Corporation Lendlease Property Management Aus Pty Ltd.; T-Mobile, Corporate Owned Locations; Empire State Realty Trust; JPMorgan Chase & Co.; and NEO

The 2022 WELL community award winners are as follows:

WELL AP

Global WELL AP of the Year - Deepa Sathiaram

Regional Leader Award (APAC) - Deepa Sathiaram

Regional Leader Award (China)- Xiaolin Wei

Regional Leader Award (Americas) - Mara Baum

Regional Leader Award (EMEA) - Müge Karasahin

Adoption of WELL Award - Ying Zhang, HosannaElarmo, Felicity Lee, Songbo (David) Shu, Regina Kurucz, Monika Chacinska, Jenn Mahon

Emerging Market Award - Phetcharin Phongphetkul, Praveenbabu Rajkumar, Stan Ho, Ana Lucia Granda, Ryan Nagal

Trailblazer Award - Ernie Beck, Anna Faltin, MagdalenaMagaña, Jessica Payne, Wei Zhang, Allison Smith

The Next Frontier of Design Award - Gala Magrina, Sarah Marie Agne Alfaro, Florijn Vriend, Kay Sargent, Man Kit Leung

Super ProjectAdmin Award - Grace Arnold

Rising Star Award - Belinda Carr, Shouzhang (Anson)Wang, Mazen Jamal

Performance TestingAward - Franck Chaventre, Lopa Khanna, Ozzy Cheng

WELL Faculty

Educator of the Year Award - Nicole DeNamur

Changemaker Award - Stefano Tronci, Bahar Armaghani, Dr. Ayotunde Dawodu, Qiang Zhang

Rising Star Award - Komal Kotwal, Laura Serafini, Yanmei (May) Lv

For more information about the 2022 IWBI Award winners and methodology for selecting award recipients, as well as rankings, please visit wellcertified.com/leaderboard.

