Whirlpool Corporation: Manufacturing Institute Recognizes Seabold with Women MAKE Award

The Manufacturing Institute-the workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers-announced that Angel Seabold of Whirlpool Corp.'s Clyde, Ohio operations has been recognized as a 2023 Women MAKE Awards honoree. This annual national awards program honors women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers and represent all levels of the manufacturing industry, from the factory floor to the C-suite.

"Manufacturing brings a diverse group of leaders together to move toward the same common goal: delivering the best product to our consumers," said Seabold, Whirlpool Corp. sr. manager of operations and production.

"I am passionate about manufacturing because I learn something new every day, empowering all levels of the organization and developing the next generation of leaders."

The Women MAKE Awards are part of the Manufacturing Institute's Women MAKE America initiative, which is the nation's marquee program to close the gender gap in manufacturing. Women account for about half of the U.S. labor force but represent less than one-third of the manufacturing workforce. Women MAKE America aims to create a 21st-century manufacturing workforce by empowering and inspiring women in the industry.

"There is no doubt that the 2023 Women MAKE Awards Honorees and Emerging Leaders are immensely talented and accomplished," said Rose Lee, Cornerstone Building Brands president and CEO and 2023 Women MAKE Awards Chair . "They serve as excellent role models committed to inspiring and supporting women and girls of all ages. Their example is how we will create an industry that is as diverse as the communities we serve."

The Women MAKE Awards honor exceptional women in manufacturing and motivate them to mentor the next generation through an annual awards gala and associated leadership training program. The stories of these women and the leadership they exemplify will help inspire the next generation of women leaders in manufacturing and support talent already within the industry.

"I am honored to work with Angel and very proud of her outstanding achievement," said Don Metzelaar, Whirlpool Corp. VP of integrated supply chain and quality. "She is the epitome of our company values, serves as a role model every day, and exemplifies the future of manufacturing."

On April 20, the Manufacturing Institute will recognize 130 recipients of the Women MAKE Awards in Washington, D.C. The evening will highlight each Honoree and Emerging Leader's story, including their leadership and accomplishments in manufacturing.

