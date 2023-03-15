The record-breaking size and bustling halls of Enex Expo showed that the Polish PV market has no intention of slowing down. While last year's switch from net metering to net billing is expected to continue to reverberate through the residential solar market, the commercial and industrial (C&I) and utility-scale PV market segments stand ready to pick up the slack.The 2023 edition of the Enex Expo mirrored the robust growth the Polish solar sector has experienced in recent years. It attracted a healthy roll call of big manufacturers and local players, with inverter and heat pump producers taking ...

