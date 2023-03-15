The expanded facility is strategically located at the center of Denmark's largest commercial port, the Port of Aarhus, providing a key link between the Nordic market and the rest of the world

The expansion more than doubles the capacity of the previous facility with room for future expansion to meet growing customer demand

Lineage Logistics, LLC ("Lineage" or the "Company"), one of the world's leading temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions providers, today officially opened its expanded cold storage facility in the Port of Aarhus, Denmark, strengthening its network of key port locations and providing customers with an efficient link between the seafood markets in the North Atlantic and the rest of the world.

Lineage has significantly increased its capacity at its facilities in the Port of Aarhus. The expansion adds 18,000 pallet spaces for a total of 27,500 pallet spaces, with room for further expansion to meet customer need. This increased capacity will provide customers, including producers of fish and shellfish, with streamlined storage for their products at a key location connecting the import and export of seafood, linking Greenland and Denmark to the global market. The Aarhus facility is equipped to handle many types of food products, but specializes in receiving, handling and exporting seafood, pork and dairy products.

"Aarhus represents another strategic port location that can serve as a gateway for Lineage's customers to markets around the world. Lineage continues to invest where we believe we can provide our customers with the best end-to-end logistics solution. We are proud to open this site in the Port of Aarhus, a critical connection to the Nordics and a strong partner in our commitment to a more effective supply chain," said Carsten Wolf, Regional Vice President, Nordics, at Lineage Logistics.

The expanded facility represents the only cold storage warehouse located within the port and gives Lineage customers access to a key entry point to the Danish market, with significant parts of Danish consumer goods entering via the Port and Danish exports shipped via the Port to the rest world. The Port of Aarhus is the only port in Denmark capable of docking the largest container ships. The facility upgrade and port infrastructure connect multiple supply chains and allow Lineage's customers' products to remain in the port before moving on to their final destination ensuring the safety and security of goods and reducing transport costs.

"I am extremely pleased that Lineage has chosen to significantly increase its investment in their capacity at the Port of Aarhus. This underlines the position of the Port of Aarhus as an important distribution hub for handling frozen and refrigerated goods not only to Denmark, but to the Nordic region, Europe, and the rest of the world. I am confident that in the future, Aarhus will be able to increase the share of calls from the Arctic states and the Nordic region for distribution to the rest of the world. By focusing more on shipping, we are best supporting the green transition," said Jacob Bundsgaard, Mayor of Aarhus and chairman of the board at Port of Aarhus.

The facility is built to high-energy efficiency and modern standards and features Lineage's best-in-class cold storage solutions to help customers optimize their supply chains for speed and efficiency. The expanded Aarhus site offers customs clearance, port logistics, sorting, processing, and production solutions and connects customers to a strong and growing network to deliver their food products with maximum safety and efficiency.

Aarhus forms part of Lineage's network of more than 400 cold storage facilities worldwide. The expanded site builds on Lineage's entry into the Danish market in 2020 with the acquisition of Lundsøe Køl og Frys A/S, Super Frost Sjælland ApS, Coldstar ApS, and Claus Sørensen A/S, with facilities across the country.

About Lineage Logistics

Lineage Logistics is one of the leading temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions providers worldwide. It has a global network of over 400 strategically located facilities totaling over 2 billion cubic feet of capacity which spans 20 countries across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Lineage has industry-leading expertise in end-to-end logistical solutions, an unrivaled real estate network, and develops and deploys innovative technology. This helps increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and most importantly, as a Visionary Partner of Feeding America, helps feed the world. In recognition of the company's leading innovations and sustainability initiatives, Lineage was listed as No. 3 in the 2022 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, named a Deloitte US Best Managed Company in 2022, the No. 1 Data Science company, and 23rd overall, on Fast Company's 2019 list of The World's Most Innovative Companies, in addition to being included on Fortune's Change the World list in 2020. (www.lineagelogistics.com)

About the Port of Aarhus

The Port of Aarhus is Denmark's largest container port and a key access point to the Danish market. The Port is an economic hub, home to approximately 200 companies and a strong job creator for the local community and for Denmark. It is also a sustainability leader and has a commitment to make the port expansion CO2-neutral.

