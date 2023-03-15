Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.03.2023
ACCESSWIRE
15.03.2023 | 16:14
124 Leser

(0)

Kohler Co.: Unlocking Bold Innovation with Laura Kohler

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / Laura Kohler, Chief Sustainability and DEI Officer of Kohler, and Advocate in Chief of Business of Design®, Kimberley Seldon, recently sat down live at KBIS 2023 for a discussion on how to unlock BOLD innovation.

Listen to the podcast episode for the full conversation about how we use both innovation and design to inform and influence the way we all live and work.

About Laura Kohler
Laura Kohler is a business leader who's passionate about driving purposeful change-a leader of one of the oldest and largest privately held companies in America, Laura maintains the long-standing values of Kohler Co., while bringing an evolved sense of social consciousness and people leadership to the forefront. In her unique capacity, she fuses people and purpose leadership while fostering a culture of innovation in product design.

www.kohlercompany.com

Kohler Co., Wednesday, March 15, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kohler Co. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Kohler Co.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kohler-co
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kohler Co.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743898/Unlocking-Bold-Innovation-with-Laura-Kohler

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
