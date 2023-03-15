Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.03.2023
WKN: 852523 ISIN: US8425871071 Ticker-Symbol: SOT 
Tradegate
15.03.23
16:59 Uhr
63,91 Euro
+2,31
+3,75 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
ACCESSWIRE
15.03.2023 | 16:38
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Southern Company Once Again Named One of 'World's Most Admired Companies' by Fortune Magazine

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / Southern Company has been named to Fortune magazine's 2023 World's Most Admired Companies list, a ranking of the world's most respected and reputable companies, based on a?survey of almost 3,800 executives, directors and analysts.

The 2023 list ranks Southern Company among the top-three electric and gas utilities worldwide, up one spot from last year.

Southern Company provides the clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy customers depend on to live, work and play.

For more than a century, Southern Company has been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources required to drive growth and prosperity.

In determining the list, Fortune collaborated with Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputation. They began with a universe of about 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in Fortune's Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more.

To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.

More details about the 2023 World's Most Admired Companies List are available on Fortune's website.

Southern Company, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Southern Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Southern Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/southern-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Southern Company

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743904/Southern-Company-Once-Again-Named-One-of-Worlds-Most-Admired-Companies-by-Fortune-Magazine

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
