Dow Jones News
15.03.2023 | 16:40
Metro Bank plc: Block Listing Interim Review

DJ Block Listing Interim Review

Metro Bank plc (MTRO) Block Listing Interim Review 15-March-2023 / 15:07 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

METRO BANK PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800X5WU57YL9GPK89 BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

15 March 2023 

Name of applicant                                       Metro Bank PLC 
Name of scheme                                        Long Term Reward Plan - 
                                               February 2014 
                                                       15 March 
Period of return                             From        16 September To 2023 
                                               2022 
 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return             470,883 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last 0 
return (if any increase has been applied for): 
                                               0 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 
 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:          470,883 
Name of contact       Stephanie Wallace 
Telephone number of contact 07855 099833 
Name of applicant                                       Metro Bank PLC 
Name of scheme                                        Long Term Reward Plan - 
                                               September 2014 
Period of return                             From        16 September To 15 March 
                                               2022      2023 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return             1,814,464 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last 0 
return (if any increase has been applied for): 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):   0 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:          1,814,464 
Name of contact       Stephanie Wallace 
Telephone number of contact 07855 099833 
Name of applicant                                       Metro Bank PLC 
Name of scheme                                        Deferred Variable Reward 
                                               Plan - 2016 
Period of return                             From        16 September To 15 March 
                                               2022      2023 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return             1,377,795 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last 0 
return (if any increase has been applied for): 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):   96,507 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:          1,281,288 
Name of contact       Stephanie Wallace 
Telephone number of contact 07855 099833

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank services 2.7 million customer accounts and is celebrated for its exceptional customer experience. It is the highest rated high street bank for overall service quality for personal customers and the best bank for service in-store for personal and business customers, in the Competition and Markets Authority's Service Quality Survey in February 2023. Metro Bank has also been awarded "2023 Best Lender of the Year - UK" in the M&A Today, Global Awards, "Best Mortgage Provider of the Year" in 2022 MoneyAge Mortgage Awards, "Best Business Credit Card" in 2022 Moneynet Personal Finance Awards, "Best Business Credit Card 2022", Forbes Advisor, "Best Current Account for Overseas Use" by Forbes 2022 and accredited as a top ten Most Loved Workplace 2022. It was "Banking Brand of The Year" at the Moneynet Personal Finance Awards 2021 and received the Gold Award in the Armed Forces Covenant's Employer Recognition Scheme 2021.

The community bank offers retail, business, commercial and private banking services, and prides itself on giving customers the choice to bank however, whenever and wherever they choose, and supporting the customers and communities it serves. Whether that's through its network of 76 stores open seven days a week, 362 days a year; on the phone through its UK-based contact centres; or online through its internet banking or award-winning mobile app, the bank offers customers real choice.

Metro Bank PLC. Registered in England and Wales. Company number: 6419578. Registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA. 'Metrobank' is the registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC.

It is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. Most relevant deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme refer to the FSCS website www.fscs.org.uk. All Metro Bank products are subject to status and approval.

Metro Bank PLC is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation (including the METRO newspaper or its publishers) anywhere in the world. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BZ6STL67 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:     MTRO 
LEI Code:   213800X5WU57YL9GPK89 
Sequence No.: 230169 
EQS News ID:  1583543 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1583543&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2023 11:07 ET (15:07 GMT)

