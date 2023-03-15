Metro Bank plc: Block Listing Interim Review

DJ Block Listing Interim Review

METRO BANK PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800X5WU57YL9GPK89 BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

15 March 2023

Name of applicant Metro Bank PLC Name of scheme Long Term Reward Plan - February 2014 15 March Period of return From 16 September To 2023 2022 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return 470,883 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last 0 return (if any increase has been applied for): 0 Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 470,883 Name of contact Stephanie Wallace Telephone number of contact 07855 099833 Name of applicant Metro Bank PLC Name of scheme Long Term Reward Plan - September 2014 Period of return From 16 September To 15 March 2022 2023 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return 1,814,464 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last 0 return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 0 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 1,814,464 Name of contact Stephanie Wallace Telephone number of contact 07855 099833 Name of applicant Metro Bank PLC Name of scheme Deferred Variable Reward Plan - 2016 Period of return From 16 September To 15 March 2022 2023 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return 1,377,795 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last 0 return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 96,507 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 1,281,288 Name of contact Stephanie Wallace Telephone number of contact 07855 099833

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank services 2.7 million customer accounts and is celebrated for its exceptional customer experience. It is the highest rated high street bank for overall service quality for personal customers and the best bank for service in-store for personal and business customers, in the Competition and Markets Authority's Service Quality Survey in February 2023. Metro Bank has also been awarded "2023 Best Lender of the Year - UK" in the M&A Today, Global Awards, "Best Mortgage Provider of the Year" in 2022 MoneyAge Mortgage Awards, "Best Business Credit Card" in 2022 Moneynet Personal Finance Awards, "Best Business Credit Card 2022", Forbes Advisor, "Best Current Account for Overseas Use" by Forbes 2022 and accredited as a top ten Most Loved Workplace 2022. It was "Banking Brand of The Year" at the Moneynet Personal Finance Awards 2021 and received the Gold Award in the Armed Forces Covenant's Employer Recognition Scheme 2021.

The community bank offers retail, business, commercial and private banking services, and prides itself on giving customers the choice to bank however, whenever and wherever they choose, and supporting the customers and communities it serves. Whether that's through its network of 76 stores open seven days a week, 362 days a year; on the phone through its UK-based contact centres; or online through its internet banking or award-winning mobile app, the bank offers customers real choice.

Metro Bank PLC. Registered in England and Wales. Company number: 6419578. Registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA. 'Metrobank' is the registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC.

It is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. Most relevant deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme refer to the FSCS website www.fscs.org.uk. All Metro Bank products are subject to status and approval.

Metro Bank PLC is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation (including the METRO newspaper or its publishers) anywhere in the world. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.

