Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of short name for FRISQ Holding AB (153/23)

As from March 16, 2023, FRISQ Holding AB will change short name to NOSA. ISIN Code and Orderbook ID will not change. Current short name: FRISQ ------------------------------------- New short name: NOSA ------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0006994539 ------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID 127937 ------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB