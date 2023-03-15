Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.03.2023
15.03.2023 | 16:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of short name for FRISQ Holding AB (153/23)

As from March 16, 2023, FRISQ Holding AB will change short name to NOSA.

ISIN Code and Orderbook ID will not change.

Current short name:   FRISQ    
-------------------------------------
New short name:     NOSA    
-------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code:   SE0006994539
-------------------------------------
Unchanged order book ID 127937   
-------------------------------------

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
