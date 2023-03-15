Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.03.2023
WKN: 850001 ISIN: SE0000108656 
15.03.23
16:53 Uhr
5,068 Euro
-0,107
-2,07 %
ACCESSWIRE
15.03.2023 | 17:02
Ericsson: D&I Weekly News Round Up: Algorithmic Bias, Pay Transparency, and More

Originally published by Ericsson

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / Welcome to the latest edition of our Diversity & Inclusion News Round Up. Today we are talking about algorithmic gender bias, the effects of pay transparency, right to disconnect laws, and the powerful short film "Daughter".

Pay transparency

Pay transparency laws are becoming more and more common around the world, and companies are required to be more transparent. Studies show that it can reduce pay inequities, but according to this insightful article, it might also come with risks.

Well being

Kenya is the latest country to propose a law that gives employees the right to disconnect after working hours. Several countries, primarily in Europe, have already enacted the right to disconnect laws, for example, in France, where it was introduced in 2017. Read more here.

Algorithmic bias

Interesting article about the risks of algorithmic (gender) bias. AI tools are supposed to protect users from sexually explicit or violent material (e.g. on social media), but they also censor pictures of women in everyday situations - due to built-in bias.

Gender inequality

Ahead of International Women's Day, the short film "Daughter" was launched to raise awareness about the impact that climate change has on women around the world. Worth watching!

Ericsson, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ericsson on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Ericsson
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ericsson
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ericsson

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743908/DI-Weekly-News-Round-Up-Algorithmic-Bias-Pay-Transparency-and-More

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
