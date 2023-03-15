The "Solar Box" mobile power plant is a container consisting of solar modules, a battery storage system, and a hydrogen storage system. According to Austria's Alternative Energy Projects (AEP), the system starts at 94 kW and can be scaled up to more than 5 MW.From pv magazine Germany Austria-based Alternative Energy Projects (AEP) has unveiled its first complete mobile power plant. The "Solar-Box" is a 20-foot container with solar modules, an electricity storage unit, and a hydrogen storage system. The solution increases solar self-consumption and reportedly works both on-grid and off-grid. AEP ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...