Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Bricknode Holding AB is updated (163/23)

On February 24, 2023, the shares in Bricknode Holding AB (the "Company") were
given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in
respect of the Company's financial position. 

Today, March 15, 2023, the Company issued press release with information that
the Company had entered into a conditional agreement to transfer all of its
operational assets to Huddlestock Fintech AS. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial
uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments
traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Bricknode Holding AB (BRICK B, ISIN code
SE0016288591, order book ID 239253). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
