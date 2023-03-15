Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Bricknode Holding AB is updated (163/23)

On February 24, 2023, the shares in Bricknode Holding AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position. Today, March 15, 2023, the Company issued press release with information that the Company had entered into a conditional agreement to transfer all of its operational assets to Huddlestock Fintech AS. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Bricknode Holding AB (BRICK B, ISIN code SE0016288591, order book ID 239253). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB