LEARNING POOL LIMITED: Learning Pool becomes Certified B Corporation® Joining a Global Movement of Businesses Committed to Making a Positive Impact on the World

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning learning technologies company, Learning Pool, has announced today it has achieved certification as a B Corporation (B Corp), joining a growing group of companies reinventing business by pursuing purpose as well as profit.

Learning Pool has been certified by B Lab, the not-for-profit behind the B Corp movement, as having met rigorous social and environmental standards which represent its commitment to goals outside of shareholder profit. The certification process addresses the entirety of a business' operations and covers five key impact areas of Governance, Workers, Community, Environment and Customers.

"We are so incredibly proud to share this achievement," said Harper Wells, Learning Pool's Chief Compliance Officer. "Becoming a B Corp means we've met the high standards of performance, accountability, and transparency on social and environmental factors, and is confirmation of what we've been working hard to achieve - using our business as a force for good while helping our customers achieve extraordinary outcomes".

The rigorous certification process involved reaching a benchmark score with evidence of socially and environmentally responsible practices relating to worker conditions and rights, diversity and inclusion, corporate governance, energy, water use, commitment to prioritizing the needs and satisfaction of their customers, diversity and inclusion, and corporate transparency. To complete the process, Learning Pool legally embedded its commitment to purpose beyond profit in its company articles and in its daily working practices.

Recent shifts towards greater accountability and transparency in the technology industry makes this certification a notable step and makes Learning Pool a leader amongst global enterprise learning technology companies. Learning Pool is now part of a community of 6,279 businesses globally who have certified as B Corps including brands such as Etsy, Ben & Jerry's, The Guardian, innocent and Patagonia.

Chris Turner, Executive Director of B Lab UK, says "We are delighted to welcome Learning Pool to the B Corp community. This is a movement of companies who are committed to changing how business operates and believe business really can be a force for good. This is an exciting moment because Learning Pool has an opportunity to lead the way within the tech industry. Their commitment to doing business differently will be an inspiration to others and help spread the idea that we can redefine success in business to be as much about people and planet as it is about profit".

"We've always tried to do things differently and make a real impact on the communities in which we work," said Ben Betts, Learning Pool's CEO. "Having B Corp recognise our efforts here is a real testament to the people who work at Learning Pool and how they care passionately about making a real and lasting difference."

B Lab UK is transforming the economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, and tools for business, and we certify companies-known as B Corps-who are leading the way. To date, our global community includes 6,279 B Corps in 89 countries and 159 industries, and over 150,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager.

Learning Pool helps global companies get their people performance-ready by creating learning experiences that deliver extraordinary outcomes. Proudly serving thousands of organizations and millions of their learners, its innovative learning platform, with integrated skills profiles, combines technology and adaptive content to provide actionable insight on every learner's performance.

The company is committed to using its business to create a positive impact and to contribute to a more sustainable and just world. It has implemented a range of initiatives to reduce its environmental footprint, to support its employees' wellbeing, and to give back to its local community.

Trusted by the world's largest brands, Learning Pool helps companies increase productivity, achieve higher retention rates, and reduce costs through more efficient learning. Accredited as a 'Great Place to Work', 'Best Workplace for Wellbeing' and holding a platinum level 'Investors in People' award, wherever you find ambitious organizations investing in the performance and skills of their people, you'll find Learning Pool

