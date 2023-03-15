The European Commission's long-awaited reform of the European Union's electricity market proposes to keep the merit order mechanism, but going forward the European energy market will be more strongly characterized by long-term PPAs and bilateral contracts for differences.Since the autumn of 2021, and particularly since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, energy prices have surged. Despite a considerable share of renewable energy generation in some price zones, electricity price spikes are linked to the cost of fossil-fuel generation. To protect end consumers and industry from such prices, EU member ...

