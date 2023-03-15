Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.03.2023
WKN: A14S60 ISIN: SE0007100599 
Tradegate
15.03.23
18:54 Uhr
8,778 Euro
-0,342
-3,75 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
GlobeNewswire
15.03.2023 | 18:10
Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark and VINX 30 Indexes due to special dividend in Svenska Handelsbanken AB

The following information is based on the press release from Svenska
Handelsbanken AB (SHB A, SE0007100599) published on February 15, 2023 and may
be subject to change. 

SHB A will distribute a special dividend in the amount of SEK 2.5 per share,
effective March 23, 2023. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to
section 2.1.2 in " CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,&
SmartBeta Equities" on the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1124306
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
