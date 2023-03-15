EQS-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
The AGM materials (including the convocation notice, the agenda with the explanatory notes thereto as well as other relevant documentation) are available on the corporate website of the Company (http://shop-apotheke-europe.com) under Investor Relations / General Meeting / Annual General Meeting 2023 and via the link: http://shop-apotheke-europe.com/en/investorrelations/hauptversammlung/
Among other things, shareholders at this year's AGM will vote on the Company's name change, the appointment of a new CEO and the 2022 Annual Report.
The AGM is scheduled to take place on 26 April 2023 starting at 10:00 CEST, and will take place as a hybrid meeting, meaning that shareholders are given the option to either participate in the AGM (i) in person at the Company's headquarters, Erik de Rodeweg 11-13, Sevenum, the Netherlands or (ii) virtually, through the online platform provided by the Company's service provider Better Orange IR & HV AG (such platform the "Online Platform").
Taking into consideration that the Covid-19 virus may still pose a health risk for shareholders and employees of the Company, the Company strongly encourages its shareholders to take part in the AGM via the Online Platform and not to attend the AGM in person.
