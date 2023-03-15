Global Clothing and Lifestyle Brand, Blackcraft Cult, Partners with Industry-Leading Hemp-Derived Brand, Delta Extrax to Launch First Ever Bat Shaped, Premium Hemp Gummies

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / Southern California-based clothing and lifestyle brand, Blackcraft Cult, is proud to announce its entry into the hemp-derived cannabinoid and cannabis accessories market. Known for their unique, gothic-inspired designs and ethos of kindness, gratitude, and positivity, Blackcraft is teaming up with industry-leading hemp-derived brand Delta Extrax to offer a unique and innovative experience for cannabinoid consumers and alternative culture enthusiasts.

Spawned out of a Southern California attic in the summer of 2012, Blackcraft's inception was the collaborative brainchild of Jim Somers and Bobby Schubenski. With only a hundred-dollar investment and a dream to inspire people in a positive light beyond organized religion, the duo has grown Blackcraft into a global phenomenon. The brand celebrates self-empowerment, self-expression, and all aspects of life that encourage personal freedom in an under-represented lifestyle culture.

Blackcraft's mission is to fully support and represent the counter-culture individual who belongs to a community of kindness, gratitude, and positivity. Now, they're bringing this mission into the hemp-derived cannabinoid industry. Blackcraft and Delta Extrax have collaborated to create a line of innovative and high-quality, hemp-derived products that will elevate the cannabinoid experience for all. Fans can expect a variety of new products, including proprietary blends of lab-tested, premium hemp-derived gummies, disposables, bundles, and more. Blackcraft also plans to build Smoke Blackcraft, which will produce premium quality cannabis accessories and apparel for cannabis and cannabinoid consumers nationwide.

Emerging from the grassroots of influential rock music, Blackcraft is led by prominent rock music entrepreneurs Bobby Schubenski and John Reese, who have collaborated with massively successful rock musicians and bands, including some of the best bands the industry has ever seen. The duo is passionate about bringing their love of alternative products and music to fans around the world. With their plans to showcase their products at the largest music festivals in 2023, Blackcraft aims to further evolve the relationship between rock music and alternative products.

"We're thrilled to bring an incredible new experience to our fans through our partnership with Delta Extrax," said Schubenski. "Our new hemp-derived products will embody our ethos of kindness, gratitude, and positivity in order to channel a higher spirit while providing a high-quality and unique experience for our customers."

Blackcraft's entry into the cannabis market is a testament to its commitment to creating a community of kindness, gratitude, and positivity. Their focus on quality and innovation is evident in their latest line of cannabinoid-infused products, which they hope will encourage personal freedom and inspire people to create their own destinies.

Blackcraft Extrax is set for its official launch on March 16, 2023, with the release of cannabinoid-infused gummies featuring hemp-derived HXY-9 THC, THC-M, and THC-P. Blackcraft Extrax intends to release additional products in 2023 including disposable devices, bundles, and more.

To learn more about Blackcraft Cult and their hemp-derived cannabinoid products, visit their website at www.deltaextrax.com/blackcraft.

About Savage Enterprises: Based in Irvine, California, Savage Enterprises was founded in 2014 with the vision of bringing innovation to the counter-culture space. Savage has been committed to improving the community it serves by providing superior, consumer-centered, and cost-effective products that are third-party lab tested with quality assurance, consistency, and traceability. Savage's goal is to create a benchmark for quality and assurance in the industry. Under its flagship, Delta Extrax brand (www.DeltaExtrax.com), Savage Enterprises sells hemp-derived delta-10-THC cartridges, disposables, and tinctures, delta-8-THC and delta-9-THC-infused shots, cartridges, concentrates, disposables, edibles, delta-8-THC-infused hemp flower, pods, tinctures, THC-O, HHC, THC-V, and THC-P products.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information includes the acquisition, financing, revenue growth, profitability, and product strategies, plans, and expectations of Savage Enterprises. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause or contribute to the actual results of these companies' merger plans, financing plans, operations, or the performance or achievements of these companies differing materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These companies undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain other factors.

CONTACT:

Savage Enterprises

Attn: Brittany Warner

Email: bwarner@savageenterprises.com

Website: www.DeltaExtrax.com

SOURCE: Blackcraft Cult

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/743798/Global-Clothing-and-Lifestyle-Brand-Blackcraft-Cult-Partners-with-Industry-Leading-Hemp-Derived-Brand-Delta-Extrax-to-Launch-First-Ever-Bat-Shaped-Premium-Hemp-Gummies