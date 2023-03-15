Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.03.2023
Orexo postpones publication of the Annual Report

UPPSALA, Sweden, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ), (STO:ORX) (OTCQX:ORXOY), has resolved to postpone the publication of the Annual Report for 2022 to March 28, 2023. The previously announced date for publication was March 24, 2023. The change in date is due to prolonged audit of the financial reporting in the European Single Electronic Format, ESEF.

For further information please contact:

Orexo AB (publ.)

Lena Wange, IR & Communications Director
Tel: +46 (0)18 780 88 00
E-mail: ir@orexo.com

About Orexo

Orexo develops improved pharmaceuticals and digital therapies addressing unmet needs within the growing space of substance use disorders and mental health. The products are commercialized by Orexo in the US or via partners worldwide. The main market today is the American market for buprenorphine/naloxone products, where Orexo commercializes its lead product ZUBSOLV® for treatment of opioid use disorder. Total net sales for 2022 amounted to SEK 624 million and the number of employees was 126. Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, where research and development activities are performed.

For more information about Orexo please visit www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on Twitter, @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

The information was submitted for publication at 6 pm CET on March 15, 2023.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/orexo-postpones-publication-of-the-annual-report-301773320.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
