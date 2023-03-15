DJ Samba Digital, Inc: Samba Digital and Bona Fide join forces to enhance digital offerings in Saudi Arabia's sports industry

Samba Digital and Bona Fide join forces to enhance digital offerings in Saudi Arabia's sports industry

Lisbonne (Portugal) - March 15th, 2023 - 6 p.m.: Samba Digital, INC., a global player in sports marketing, headquartered in Miami (Florida), and Bona Fide, a leading events and marketing entity located in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), are proud to announce a strategic partnership to deploy Samba's worldwide digital marketing services and introduce its innovative platform, Talentisi, to sports organizations in Saudi Arabia.

This partnership combines Samba Digital's expertise in internationalizing brands through digital channels with Bona Fide's extensive local knowledge and customer relationships. With Saudi Arabia's continued efforts to promote a more active and healthy society, boost the economy, and enhance its international reputation through a comprehensive sports strategy, this partnership aims to generate at least USD500,000 in revenue during the first year of collaboration.

This new agreement also confirms the attractiveness of Talentisi, the world's leading online collaborative platform for the distribution of digital marketing services for the sports industry. Since the beginning of the year, the platform has been a real success with more than 100,000 dollars in revenue generated and more than 1,000 freelancers from all over the world who have registered. Talentisi has become an essential tool for sports brands looking to optimize the management of their projects and work more productively.

Fréderic Fausser, CEO of Samba Digital, expressed excitement about the collaboration: "We are thrilled to partner with Bona Fide to introduce our digital marketing services and our Talentisi platform to the burgeoning sports industry in Saudi Arabia. Our new partner has a strong track-record in the local market and a great portfolio of customers. It's a win-win deal, and we look forward to the positive impact it will have on our whole ecosystem." Abdulrhaman Bamogaddam, CEO of Bona Fide, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "We at Bona Fide have always embraced new strategic collaborations, and partnerships that contribute to our brand term vision. Which is inspired by the kingdom's 2030 vision to elevate the economy growth via fiscal diversification, and to contribute to Saudi Arabia's participation in the international sport media".

About Samba Digital Inc,

Founded in 2018 in the United States, Samba Digital supports clubs and players in the sport and iGaming industry in their internationalization strategy, developing their digital audiences around the world.

The company is present on four continents: America (USA and LATAM), Europe, Africa and Asia. Samba Digital works with the biggest clubs and actors of English football (Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea...), French football (Ligue 1, PSG, OM, OL, AS Monaco...), Italian football (Serie A, Juventus, Naples...), German football (Bundesliga, Eintracht, Bayern de Munich...) and, since 2022, with the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

The company develops its expertise in many other sports, such as basketball (Orlando Magic in NBA and FIBA), rugby (World Rugby), golf (Ryder Cup), formula 1, tennis (Roland-Garros, US Open, etc.), etc.

Based in Portugal, Samba Digital also owns Sports Translate and Sport Influencers, two platforms for the sports industry, with over 300 translators and 5,000 influencers available worldwide. Sports Translate translates and adapts content into 50 languages and dialects and offers subtitling and video dubbing services.

Samba Digital is the first sports marketing company in the world to offer these various services with an economic model based on flexibility, without any bank debt and a comfortable treasury allowing it to self-finance its investments.

Samba Digital is listed on Euronext Lisbon PTDGL0AM0003 MLSMB

About Bona Fide

BONA FIDE was established in 2017. With a passionate team who specialize in Event Management and Digital Marketing Solutions. BONA FIDE has been working with government, private, and third-sector organizations. Over these past years, BONA FIDE has made significant contributions to the GDP by over 25 million, working on more than 300 projects.

The company offers its services through two streams: event management and marketing solutions. With a multidisciplinary, diverse, and experienced team who work effectively, BONA FIDE is committed to developing an integrated business model through which it becomes a local model for leading business in the sector. Through investing in data, technologies, human resources and advanced machineries.

BONA FIDE team has been making a meaningful impact since its establishment. Deploying countless successful projects and delivering results with a seamless and proven process. Driven by their ultimate goal of ensuring the success of clients in today's digitally powered world, while working alongside them to establish purpose, discover new ideas, and create a long-lasting value. Bona Fide pairs the passion for business, event management, marketing, and immersive experiences to bring a fresh and unique approach to all their marketing endeavors.

