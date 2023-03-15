KBox B-201/202-RPL: Powerful computing performance with compact design and maximum expandability

Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computer Technology (ECT), is now equipping its KBox B-201-RPL and KBox B-202-RPL embedded Box PCs with powerful 12th and 13th Gen Intel Core processors with up to 24 processor cores. The KBoxes of the B-series are characterized not only by their powerful computing performance, but also by maximum expandability in a compact design and a low noise level ('Whisper Quiet Operation') with a maximum of 34 dB(A). This makes the systems ideally suited for applications in areas such as high-end image processing, SCADA/MES applications, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

At the heart of the KBox B-201/202-RPL is the Kontron mITX motherboard K3833-Q, designed and manufactured in Germany, which supports 12th and 13th Gen Intel Core i3/i5/i7/i9 processors. The motherboard is equipped with the Intel Q670E chipset and also offers two DIMM sockets for high-performance DDR5 memory with up to 64 GBytes. Fast NVMe SSDs with up to 1TByte are used as mass storage. In addition, the KBox B-201/202-RPL offers an easily accessible "drive bay", allowing a 2.5-inch SSD or two M.2 SSDs (RAID 1) to be integrated.

With two GbE ports, of which one offers up to 2.5 GbE, and ten USB ports (including USB-C), the KBox B-201/202-RPL ensures high data throughput and connectivity. It also features four DisplayPorts and a serial interface, and with an input voltage of 24 VDC or 230 VAC, it is suitable for a wide range of applications in the industrial sector. Furthermore, fast wireless connections can be enabled via WiFi 6.

For versatile expansions, the KBox B-202-RPL offers one or two PCIe slots (1x PCIe x16 or 2x PCIe x8). This allows network cards with up to 10 GbE or PCIe graphics cards to be integrated. Alternatively, a 3.5-inch hard disk with up to 12 TByte or two 2.5-inch removable drives can be used.

Both systems can be used in a variety of ways thanks to various mounting options. For example, the KBox B-201-RPL can be suspended behind a monitor using a VESA mount. Alternatively, the system can be operated on a table (vertically and horizontally), under a table, on a wall or in a control cabinet using special mounting brackets.

The thermal concept with a low-noise fan ensures smooth operation at temperatures up to +45 °C and thus permanent, high-availability use around the clock. In addition, the compact design of 190 x 60 x 190 mm (KBox B-201-RPL) or 190 x 120 x 190 mm (KBox B-202-RPL) allows the systems to be integrated in a space-saving manner.

Samples of the KBox B-201/202-RPL will be available by the end of Q2/2023.

