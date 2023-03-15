Eaton Named One of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 12th Time by the Ethisphere Institute

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / Eaton:

Intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) has again been recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies in 2023. The latest data and ranking come from Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

"When we lead with integrity and do business right, we win," said Joe Rodgers, senior vice president, Global Ethics and Compliance. "This recognition reflects that we live our values every day. I am exceptionally proud of our employees across the globe who are active, engaged and committed to our culture of integrity and believe that we all own ethics."

Ethisphere created the World's Most Ethical Companies designation in 2007 to recognize companies that demonstrate exceptional leadership and a commitment to business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices. This year, Eaton is one of nine companies to be recognized in the Industrial Manufacturing category. In all, there were 135 honorees spanning 19 countries and 46 industries.

Earlier this year, Ethisphere also recognized Eaton's commitment to ethics and compliance in its winter edition of Ethisphere Magazine, where Joe Rodgers revealed Eaton's strategy for building and maintaining an ethical culture. Read the article here.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power - today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and doing what's best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton is marking its 100th anniversary of being listed on the New York Stock Exchange. We reported revenues of $20.8 billion in 2022 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

