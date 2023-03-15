CECP: Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose: Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose, Tata Consultancy Services, and PYXERA Global: Accelerating Disaster Response

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / Oxfam and the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction estimates the number of climate-related incidents have tripled in the last 30 years, with over 60,000 deaths globally due to natural disasters. And technologies such as blockchain, the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and cloud computing are revolutionizing climate change and managing natural disasters. Existing disaster response management systems are wrought with complex, time-consuming IT recovery processes, and companies are finding themselves unable to adjust disaster response systems. This is mainly due to the rapidly changing business and compliance environment, as well as a lack of regular disaster response drills and comprehensive failover testing. When technology is applied intentionally, it can seamlessly support better planning, drive stronger community readiness, and empower communities to be more resilient.

On March 30, 2023 from 1:00-2:00 pm ET, learn how organizations and companies can work to accelerate disaster response. Speakers include:

Morgan Singer, Digital Empowers Lead, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Mark J. Smith, Executive Director for Community Engagement and Partnerships, American Red Cross

Bryan Knouse, CEO, OWL

This virtual forum is the eighth in a series addressing our most pressing societal challenges as a part of the Digital Empowers program. Through Digital Empowers, Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP) has partnered with TCS and PYXERA Global to foster cross-sector collaboration using leading-edge technology and digital innovations to make progress on core social issues, such as the transition to a circular economy, food security, the future of work, access to healthcare, and more.

About Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP)

Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose® (CECP) is a trusted advisor to companies on their corporate purpose journeys to build long-term sustainable value and tell their impact stories. Working with CEOs and leaders in corporate responsibility, sustainability, foundations, investor relations, finance, legal, and communications, CECP shares actionable insights with its CEO-led coalition to address stakeholder needs.

Founded in 1999 by actor and philanthropist Paul Newman and other business leaders, CECP is a movement of more than 225 of the world's largest companies that represent $7.7 trillion in revenues, $37.4 billion in total community investment, 14 million employees, 22.5 million hours of employee engagement, and $21 trillion in assets under management. CECP helps companies transform their strategy by providing benchmarking and analysis, convenings, and strategy and communications in the areas of societal/community investment, employee engagement, environmental social governance/sustainable business, diversity equity inclusion, and telling the story. For more information, visit?http://cecp.co.

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 616,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 55 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $25.7 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

About PYXERA Global

Our goal is simple: to enrich lives and livelihoods worldwide, inclusively and sustainably.

For over thirty years, PYXERA Global has leveraged the unique strengths of corporations, governments, and social sector organizations to create groundbreaking partnerships that leverage the innovation in each to create meaningful change worldwide. For more information, visit?https://www.pyxeraglobal.org

