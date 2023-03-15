Meta Materials Inc.: Meta Materials Reaches 500 Patent Milestone and Adds to its Portfolio of Issued U.S. Lithium Battery Patents

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT, FSE:MMAT), a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced another issued U.S. patent directed to lithium batteries that utilize novel separators including, but not limited to, nanoporous ceramic NPORE® separators. META is developing innovative materials to help inhibit battery fires, make batteries safer and more efficient, extend vehicle range, and make battery supply chains more sustainable. META now has a total of 501 active patent documents, of which 315 patents have issued.

META Active Patent Applications by Level 1 Technology

This new patent, US Pat. No. 11,605,862, was issued on March 14, 2023, and is entitled "Batteries Utilizing Anode Coatings Directly on Nanoporous Separators." It is directed at lithium batteries where the anode or negative electrode comprises a dispersion or "wet" layer of the anode materials. A second-related Meta Materials patent, US Serial No. 17/733,235, has received a Notice of Allowance and will issue shortly.

Dr. Steve Carlson, Executive Vice President, Advanced Materials and Battery Products at META, is the inventor. Dr. Carlson was selected as the 2022 Inventor of the Year by the New York Intellectual Property Law Association (NYIPLA) for his inventions in the field of safer lithium batteries. This new granted patent is his 54th US patent. META has a portfolio of more than 115 active patent documents worldwide related to lithium-ion battery technologies and products for batteries and battery separators.

"Battery fires continue to be a common problem across all applications, from mobile devices to e-bikes and EVs. Both of our new products have features that help prevent thermal runaways," said George Palikaras, President and CEO. "As a result of the energy transition to renewable grid sources and electric vehicles, demand for copper is expected to increase dramatically. With solid copper foils accounting for about 10% of the weight of typical battery cell, our NCORE product can significantly improve efficiency and sustainability for batteries and EVs."

Next week, at the International Battery Seminar & Exhibit, Orlando, FL, March 20-23, 2023, META will be presenting and exhibiting in booth #917. META's combined solution to improve battery safety and inhibit thermal runaway at the cell level features NPORE® nanoporous ceramic separators and NCORE metal-polymer current collectors. NPORE® separators are uniquely heat stable to inhibit thermal runaway, with less than 1% shrinkage up to 220° C. NCORE eliminates up to 96% of copper or aluminum content, reduces battery weight approximately 5%, frees up space for more active material, and includes a fuse-like feature for increased safety.

"To protect our broad range of technology platforms, products, and manufacturing technologies, META continues to grow its IP portfolio," said Dr. Shann Kerner, META's Chief Intellectual Property Officer. "We now have 501 active patent documents, across 126 patent families, of which 68 include at least one issued patent. This is an 86% increase compared to 269 active patent documents in 74 families one year ago."

About Meta Materials Inc.

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, high-performance, functional materials, components and systems. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our nano-optic metamaterial technology provides anti-counterfeiting security features for government documents and currencies and authentication for brands. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Lux Research Innovator of the Year in 2021. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

