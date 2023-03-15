Bloomberg: Major Student Summit Concludes Inaugural Greater Bay Fintech Talent Initiative

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / Bloomberg

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority ('HKMA'), Bloomberg and the Hong Kong United Youth Association ('HKUYA') this week hosted an in-person summit that brought together top student talent, representatives from leading finance and technology companies and senior government officials in Hong Kong. The summit marks the conclusion of a successful inaugural Greater Bay Area (GBA) Fintech Talent Initiative that brought together more than 320 students and supported by more than 20 major international firms and organizations in the region.

Keynote speeches were delivered by The Honourable Paul Chan Mo-po, Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong SAR, Howard Lee, Deputy Chief Executive of the HKMA alongside remarks from Dave Ho, Executive Vice Chairman, HKUYA, Bing Li, Head of Asia-Pacific, Bloomberg and a video message from Michael Bloomberg, Founder of Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Philanthropies. This was followed up by an afternoon of panel discussions featuring senior leaders and representatives from HSBC, HKEX, Standard Chartered, ZA Bank, Alipay (HK) and Goldman Sachs as well as a GBA career fair hosted by the corporate partners.

At the event, the Honourable Paul Chan Mo-po, Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong SAR said, "The fintech landscape in Hong Kong is incredibly diverse and dynamic. We are now home to over 800 fintech companies and start-ups, offering a wide range of innovative services such as mobile payments, cross-border transfers, intelligent financial consultancy, wealth management, virtual asset trading, and blockchain." He added, "This vibrant and diverse fintech ecosystem is a testament to the fundamental strengths of our city. And by collaborating with our sister cities in the GBA, we can create a synergy effect that presents immense potential for further fintech innovation."

Howard Lee, Deputy Chief Executive of the HKMA added, "With its GDP reaching 12.6 trillion RMB in 2021, development of the GBA heralds massive opportunities for fintech firms and financial institutions. To support this growth, the digitalized financial sector requires multi-disciplinary talent as more types of jobs are created. That is why connecting talent with our future matters. And fintech student programs like this help the younger generation capture new and exciting career opportunities in this vibrant region."

Throughout the program, university students had the opportunity to meet with leaders and experts from leading financial and technology companies in the region that provided technical training, networking opportunities, bespoke mentorship and other career skills. This initiative forms part of Bloomberg's global Corporate Philanthropy program, which works with a network of non-profit partners to ensure more individuals from underserved communities have the relevant skills and experience for employment and entrepreneurship.

"We're committed to making a positive impact in the communities in which we live and work, and our hope is this program will make an important contribution to an industry that will be a catalyst for long-term economic growth in this region," said Bing Li, Head of Asia-Pacific for Bloomberg. "Over the last 30 years in Hong Kong, our office here has grown to become our largest in Asia and we're proud to establish a program like this. More than anything else, our hope is the program will create excitement for a career in fintech, while equipping participants with a network of mentors as they enter the workforce. We believe the program can create interest in fintech careers here and bolster the supply of top tier graduate talent to employers in Hong Kong and the wider GBA."

"Youth talent development is crucial for the growth and sustainability of the fintech industry in the Greater Bay Area. The GBA Fintech Talent Initiative plays a vital role in fostering talent and providing a platform for young people to learn and network in the fintech industry through various initiatives and programs. These efforts not only benefit the individuals but also contribute to the overall development of the GBA fintech ecosystem," said Dave Ho, Executive Vice Chairman of the Hong Kong United Youth Association.

