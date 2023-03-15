Mondelez International: Mondelez Takes Next Step in Wheat Sustainability Program

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / Mondelez International
Originally Published by Bake
Mondelez International has launched Harmony Ambition 2030, the next stage of Harmony, its third-party verified European wheat sustainability program, supporting regenerative agriculture as part of the company's goal to help mitigate climate change, support Harmony farmers and invest in sustainable wheat research.
Mondelez, Europe's largest biscuits maker, is aiming to play a key role tackling environmental challenges in wheat farming through a robust approach to regenerative agriculture. The company has made sustainability one of the four pillars of its long-term growth strategy through a focused set of environmental, social and governance priorities.
Continue Reading
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Mondelez International on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Mondelez International
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mondelez-international
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: Mondelez InternationalView source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744039/Mondelez-Takes-Next-Step-in-Wheat-Sustainability-Program