Mittwoch, 15.03.2023

WKN: A1J4U0 ISIN: US6092071058 
Tradegate
15.03.23
21:15 Uhr
62,97 Euro
+1,03
+1,66 %
ACCESSWIRE
15.03.2023
Mondelez International: Mondelez Takes Next Step in Wheat Sustainability Program

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / Mondelez International

Originally Published by Bake

Mondelez International has launched Harmony Ambition 2030, the next stage of Harmony, its third-party verified European wheat sustainability program, supporting regenerative agriculture as part of the company's goal to help mitigate climate change, support Harmony farmers and invest in sustainable wheat research.

Mondelez, Europe's largest biscuits maker, is aiming to play a key role tackling environmental challenges in wheat farming through a robust approach to regenerative agriculture. The company has made sustainability one of the four pillars of its long-term growth strategy through a focused set of environmental, social and governance priorities.

Mondelez International, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, Press release picture

Photo courtesy of bake


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Mondelez International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Mondelez International
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mondelez-international
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mondelez International

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744039/Mondelez-Takes-Next-Step-in-Wheat-Sustainability-Program

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
