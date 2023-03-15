Jasper, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2023) - The Jasper Pride Festival Society (JPFS), a local non-profit organization run by a dedicated team of volunteers, is thrilled to present the 14th annual Jasper Pride & Ski Festival. This 10-day festival is a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community in the Canadian Rockies, featuring over 35 events.

The Jasper Pride Festival Society welcomes everyone to join in and celebrate diversity, inclusion, and community from April 14th to April 23rd, 2023. Jasper Pride & Ski Festival is the only LGBTQ+ ski week in the Canadian Rockies and the 3rd largest Pride Festival in Alberta. Highlights of the festival include the signature 'Pride Party' at the iconic Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge and the annual Jasper Pride Ski Parade & Party at Marmot Basin.

"Here in Jasper, expansive and towering peaks constantly inspire us to go bigger, climb higher. And that's exactly what we've done with Jasper Pride & Ski Festival. In the last decade, our quintessentially Canadian festival has grown from a few dozen to thousands of participants. Today, we're the only gay ski week in the Canadian Rockies." - - Lynn Wannop, Jasper Pride Festival Society.

The Jasper Pride Festival Society is excited to announce that the Jasper Pride & Ski Festival has a refreshed look, including a new website & ticketing system for easy access to event information and registration. The festival is also relaunching the Pride Pass, offering easy access to fantastic discounts and offers for Pride Festival goers. The festival will expand programming with a generational focus including new events for youth, families and seniors.

The event line-up for the 2023 festival includes: Jasper Pride Beer Launch, Fruit Loop Mountain Party, the Dungeons & Drag themed Pride Party, 'Proud Peaks' - a mix of events at the mountain top destinations of Marmot Basin & the Jasper Skytram, plus the 2nd annual Pride Awards Brunch and Sâkihitowin - celebrating the two-spirit community during an incredible night of drag queens and dancing. Visit www.jasperpride.ca for more information and to purchase tickets.

The Jasper Pride Festival Society encourages everyone to come out and support the LGBTQ+ community in Jasper and beyond.

Media enquiries can be directed to Lynn Wannop, 780-852-5941, at contact@jasperpride.ca.

