Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2023) - A copy of the full video is available at the link below:

https://youtube.com/watch?v=MK2Es1wqvdo&feature=shares

Alternately, a copy of the full video is available at the link below:

https://mailchi.mp/mineralfunds/chris-berlet-from-mineralpricescom-discusses-investing-opportunities-from-analyzing-gold-funds





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MK2Es1wqvdo

In this InvestorIntel interview during PDAC 2023, Tracy Weslosky talks to MineralFunds.com's President and CIO Christopher Berlet about the rise in interest in the gold sector. "Capitalizing on the best knowledge in the business," Christopher explains how MineralFunds.com is tracking asset allocation of managed gold and mineral funds globally and analyzing the various fund portfolios.

Christopher goes on to discuss the inefficiencies in the market, the disclosure requirements of gold funds, and the advantage of analyzing their holdings that create opportunities for investors to capitalize on.

In addition to tracking 101 gold funds, Christopher says that MineralFunds.com also tracks 5 silver equity funds, 2 exploration funds, and 6 battery metal funds (the fastest growing sector).

Disclaimer: This interview, which was produced by InvestorIntel Corp., (IIC), does not contain, nor does it purport to contain, a summary of all the material information concerning the "Company" being interviewed. IIC offers no representations or warranties that any of the information contained in this interview is accurate or complete.

This presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and assumptions of the management of the Company as of the date made. They are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and other factors that could cause actual events/results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties, including those that the Company does not know about now or that it currently deems immaterial, may also adversely affect the Company's business or any investment therein.

Any projections given are principally intended for use as objectives and are not intended, and should not be taken, as assurances that the projected results will be obtained by the Company. The assumptions used may not prove to be accurate and a potential decline in the Company's financial condition or results of operations may negatively impact the value of its securities. Prospective investors are urged to review the Company's profile on Sedar.com and to carry out independent investigations in order to determine their interest in investing in the Company.

In association with:

Critical Minerals Institute and Investor Intel

https://criticalmineralsinstitute.com/ https://investorintel.com/





Critical Minerals Institute and Investor Intel



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5845/158573_figure2.jpg

MineralFunds.com provides prices, performance and trade information for all the world's metal ETFs including Precious Metals, Battery Metals, Platinum Group Metals and Base Metals and comprehensive fund information, including asset allocations, for Gold & Precious Metals Managed Funds from all investment jurisdictions.

For further information please contact:

(416) 525 - 6869

manager@mineralprices.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158573