Lake Worth, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2023) - Healing Commercial Real Estate Inc. ("Healing CREI" or the "Company"), a data-driven self-managed real estate investment company, today announced that the Company has entered into an exclusive partnership agreement dated March 3, 2023 with HealingMaps.com ("HealingMaps"), the world's most informative psychedelic-therapy search site. The partnership agreement grants the Healing CREI exclusive access to proprietary, geospatial HealingMaps data to help well-qualified tenants identify and expand into the most attractive zones of opportunity for their practices.

"HealingMaps is thrilled to support the Healing CREI as they leverage data to develop and nurture the infrastructure that the psychedelic and wellness industry severely lacks. As we've seen over the last two years, psychedelic-assisted therapies and other emerging mental health treatments are exploding in popularity. What was once a 'last resort' option is now a primary method for treatment. HealingMaps' proprietary data and relationships with clinics and retreats around the globe provide valuable insights into the critical needs of these groundbreaking mental health treatments. Unfortunately, a lack of infrastructure creates service deserts that bar visitors from exploring their options. It's exciting and encouraging to see the Healing CREI expand these services to help provide these life-changing treatments to those who desperately need them," said Cory Jones, CEO & Founder of HealingMaps.

Ty Zakovich, CEO of Healing CREI, added: "I am delighted to announce that Healing CREI has signed an exclusive data-sharing agreement with HealingMaps.com, the leading psychedelic-assisted therapy search provider in the world. Access to this data significantly helps the CREI in the underwriting process, allowing our team to target and purchase property in high-demand areas. Furthermore, it allows us to assist our tenants by utilizing search history data and cross-referencing current market competition to find ideal and under-served markets. We are proud to work with Cory and his team-they've built an incredible service that supports people around the world in finding the treatment they need."

About Healing CREI

Healing CREI owns and invests in real estate supporting the healthcare industry across the United States and Canada, including psychedelic therapy centers, behavioral health facilities, as well as therapy and rehabilitation services, positioning the company to become one of the top healthcare investment companies. Healing CREI's commitment to providing high-quality care and extensive industry knowledge uniquely positions the company for success in the competitive healthcare real estate market.

Learn more at www.healing.realestate.

About HealingMaps.com

HealingMaps was created as a source for individuals looking for accurate and honest information about psychedelic-assisted therapy (including integrative mental health, ketamine clinics across the United States as well as retreats globally) and qualified providers in their area. Inspired by the groundbreaking research and expanding access to treatment, HealingMaps is on a journey to become the world's most informative and trusted psychedelic-therapy search site. HealingMaps will provide content and information to patients to educate them on the alternatives available to legally treat their ailments, find clinics that can offer those services and buy products that can assist them in their healing journey.

Learn more at www.healingmaps.com.

