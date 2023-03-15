Converge Technology Solutions Corp.: Converge Technology Solutions Reports Record Q4 and FY2022

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to provide its financial results for the full fiscal year ("FY22") and three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 ("Q4-22"). All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

FY 2022 Financial Highlights:

Gross revenue 1 for FY22 of $3.09 billion compared to $1.97 billion in FY21; an increase of $1.12 billion or 57%

for FY22 of compared to in FY21; an increase of or 57% Gross Profit for FY22 was $550.8 million compared to $345.7 million in FY21; an increase of $205.1 million or 59%.

compared to in FY21; an increase of or 59%. Organic gross revenue growth 1 for FY22 was 8.6% and gross profit organic growth 1 was 10.5%.

for FY22 was 8.6% and gross profit organic growth was 10.5%. Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $142.9 million compared to $94.0 million in FY21; an increase of 52%.

of compared to in FY21; an increase of 52%. Net revenue for FY22 under existing reporting treatment was $2.52 billion , consistent with the Company's preliminary release, an increase of 64.7% over reported FY21 results. As a result of an IFRS 15 accounting policy change, reported net revenue was impacted by $356.8 million . See "software net-down change" below for a full description of the change in accounting policy and impact on reported FY22 and FY21 results. This IFRS based accounting policy change does not reflect any business or operational performance changes, and had a nil impact on reported gross profit, net income, and Adjusted EBITDA.

, consistent with the Company's preliminary release, an increase of 64.7% over reported FY21 results. As a result of an IFRS 15 accounting policy change, reported net revenue was impacted by . See "software net-down change" below for a full description of the change in accounting policy and impact on reported FY22 and FY21 results. This IFRS based accounting policy change does not reflect any business or operational performance changes, and had a nil impact on reported gross profit, net income, and Adjusted EBITDA. Cash on hand was $159.9 million at the end of 2022, and borrowings under the Company's global revolving credit facility (the "Global Credit Facility") was $420.4 million .

at the end of 2022, and borrowings under the Company's global revolving credit facility (the "Global Credit Facility") was . Product bookings backlog 2 increased to $479.4 million at the end of Q4-2022. This represents growth of over $46.6 million compared to product bookings backlog in Q3-2022 of $432.8 million and is indicative of the impact of ongoing supply chain challenges.

increased to at the end of Q4-2022. This represents growth of over compared to product bookings backlog in Q3-2022 of and is indicative of the impact of ongoing supply chain challenges. Basic adjusted EPS 1 of $0.50 per share for FY22, increasing from $0.35 per share in FY21.

of per share for FY22, increasing from per share in FY21. On a run-rate basis, pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA1 is $167.6 million .

"In 2022, Converge grew faster than any comparable public provider globally, expanding gross profit by 59% year-over-year, translating to gross profit organic growth of 10.5%", said Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. "And, we expect to continuously improve on these results in 2023, outpacing the market on growth by expanding on high-value solution areas such as data analytics, AI, cloud, and cybersecurity while simultaneously rolling out various managed services and continuing to expand our offerings into Europe."

____________________________ 1 This is a Non-IFRS measure (including non-IFRS ratio) and not a recognized, defined or a standardized measure under IFRS. See the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section of this news release for definitions, uses and a reconciliation of historical non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures. 2 Bookings backlog is calculated as purchase orders received from customers not yet delivered at the end of the fiscal period



Q4-2022 Financial Highlights:

Gross revenue 1 for Q4-22 of $956.8 million compared to $645.2 million in Q4-21; an increase of $314.6 million or 49%

for Q4-22 of compared to in Q4-21; an increase of or 49% Gross Profit of $168.9 million compared to $115.9 million in Q4-21; an increase of $53.0 million or 46%.

compared to in Q4-21; an increase of or 46%. Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $43.1 million , increasing from $34.7 million in Q421 by 24%.

of , increasing from in Q421 by 24%. Net revenue for Q4-22 under existing reporting treatment was $771.6 million , consistent with the Company's preliminary release, an increase of 53% over reported Q421 results. As a result of an IFRS 15 accounting policy change, reported net revenue was adjusted down by $130.6 million . See "software net-down change" below for a full description of the change in accounting policy and impact on reported Q4-22 and Q4-21 results. This IFRS based accounting policy change does not reflect any business or operational performance changes, and had a nil impact on reported gross profit, net income, and Adjusted EBITDA.

, consistent with the Company's preliminary release, an increase of 53% over reported Q421 results. As a result of an IFRS 15 accounting policy change, reported net revenue was adjusted down by . See "software net-down change" below for a full description of the change in accounting policy and impact on reported Q4-22 and Q4-21 results. This IFRS based accounting policy change does not reflect any business or operational performance changes, and had a nil impact on reported gross profit, net income, and Adjusted EBITDA. Cash generated from operations was $30.4 million , compared to $17.9 million in Q4-21, representing an increase of 69%.

, compared to in Q4-21, representing an increase of 69%. Q4-22 bookings 3 were over $1 billion , setting up a strong 2023 with 89% of our customers already buying more than one service and/or solution.

were over , setting up a strong 2023 with 89% of our customers already buying more than one service and/or solution. Adjusted EPS1 of $0.16 per share for Q4-22, increasing from $0.12 per share in Q4-21.

"We are successfully executing against our strategy, while managing backlog and inventory challenges, demonstrating the resilience of our offering despite current macro-economic conditions," continued Maine. "We are pleased to report that over 90% of the Q4 backlog has been shipped in the first quarter of 2023, which we expect will contribute to a strong Q1 2023. We anticipate Q1 financial performance to be closer to Q4, as compared to historical trends where Q1 has been seasonally about 20% to 25% lower than Q4. While the overall market is expected to remain flat in 2023, we anticipate that we will gain market share organically, and that we'll see improvements in our gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA1 margins."

Q4-2022 & FY22 Business Highlights

Completed 10 acquisitions throughout 2022, representing $1.2 billion in gross revenue on a pro forma basis, including Converge's 35 th acquisition and entry to the UK market with Stone Technologies Group, furthering the Company's global expansion.

in gross revenue on a pro forma basis, including Converge's 35 acquisition and entry to the UK market with Stone Technologies Group, furthering the Company's global expansion. Achieved 105 net new logos in Q4-22 resulting in 433 net new logos throughout the fiscal year.

In Q4-22 the Company appointed Sean Colicchio to Global Chief Information Security Officer, responsible for Converge's physical and digital security strategies as well as the identification and mitigation of cybersecurity risks.

to Global Chief Information Security Officer, responsible for Converge's physical and digital security strategies as well as the identification and mitigation of cybersecurity risks. Board of Directors formed a Special Committee of independent directors to undertake, in consultation with its established financial and legal advisors, a review and evaluation of strategic alternatives that may be available to the Company to unlock shareholder value.

___________________________ 3 Bookings represents the gross contracted revenue based on actual revenue recognized in the period, plus the change in bookings backlog from the prior quarter



Subsequent developments

Announced updated role of Greg Berard to Global President and CEO while continuing to report to Shaun Maine as Group CEO. Greg's responsibility will expand globally to align Converge strategy to the same operational scale and footprint as executed in North America .

to Global President and CEO while continuing to report to as Group CEO. Greg's responsibility will expand globally to align Converge strategy to the same operational scale and footprint as executed in . On February 9, 2023 , the Company announced the increase of its Global Credit Facility from $500 million to $600 million under its accordion feature, with no change to its existing credit terms.

, the Company announced the increase of its Global Credit Facility from to under its accordion feature, with no change to its existing credit terms. The Company used partial proceeds from this facility to acquire the remaining 25% stake in Rednet. The Company completed this transaction in Q1.

Following a medical leave, Richard Lecoutre has resigned from Converge for medical reasons. Matt Smith will return to the role of Interim CFO, which he previously held between June 2021 and September 2022 .

"Richard advanced our finance organization with best-in-class processes during his tenure with us and made a long-lasting positive impact on Converge", said Maine. "I personally want to thank Richard for all that he has done for Converge and wish him all the best in his recovery. Matt has proven himself as a strong finance executive and I am confident in Matt's ability to step up and lead our finance organization again."

Software net-down change

In Q4, the Company adopted an accounting policy change in response to emerging IFRS guidance that introduced new interpretations of a company's role when it resells certain OEM software licenses, for companies that previously reported software revenue on a gross basis, to move to net treatment ("software net-down"). The accounting policy change is applied to the full-year audited 2022 results and 2021 for comparative purposes. Additionally, the quarterly impacts of the software net-down to the Company's 2022 and 2021 reported results have been included as an appendix within, and can also be found in the Company's Q4 and FY22 MD&A.

The following table details the impact of the software net-down change on the Company's Q4-22 and FY22 and prior year reported net revenue:



Q4-22 Q4-21

Balance pre-

accounting

policy change Impact of

policy change Net revenue

reported Reclassified Product $ 638,261 (130,631) $ 507,630 $ 353,884 Managed services 33,344 - 33,344 22,372 Third party and professional services 99,953 - 99,953 69,695 Total net revenue $ 771,558 (130,631) $ 640,927 $ 445,951

















FY22 FY21

Balance pre-

accounting

policy change Impact of

policy change Net revenue

reported Reclassified Product $ 2,057,477 (356,810) $ 1,700,667 $ 1,038,197 Managed services 119,630 - 119,630 75,886 Third party and professional services 344,350 - 344,296 215,654 Total net revenue $ 2,521,457 (356,810) $ 2,164,647 $ 1,329,737













Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, March 16th, 2023

Time: 8:00 AM Eastern Time

Participant Webcast Link:

Webcast Link - https://app.webinar.net/KZ5EdX0d7Yn

Participant Dial-in Details:

Confirmation #: 72210906

Toronto: 416-764-8609

North American Toll Free: 888-390-0605

International Toll-Free Numbers:

Germany: 08007240293

Ireland: 1800939111

Spain: 900834776

Switzerland: 0800312635

United Kingdom: 08006522435

You may register and enter your phone number to receive an instant automated call back without operator assistance via https://emportal.ink/3k71T12 .

Recording Playback:

Webcast Link - https://app.webinar.net/KZ5EdX0d7Yn

Toronto: 416-764-8677

North American Toll Free: 1-888-390-0541

Replay Code: 210906 #

Expiry Date: March 23rd, 2023

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be required to access the webcast. A live audio webcast accompanied by presentation slides and archive of the conference call and webcast will be available by visiting the Company's website at https://convergetp.com/investor-relations/ .

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

Summary of Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)



December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets



Current assets





Cash $ 159,890 $ 248,193

Restricted cash 5,230 -

Trade and other receivables 781,683 416,499

Inventories 158,430 104,254

Prepaid expenses and other assets 23,046 11,762



1,128,279 780,708 Long-term assets





Property, equipment, and right-of-use assets, net 88,352 30,642

Intangible assets, net 463,751 233,586

Goodwill 563,848 323,284

Other non-current assets 4,646 617



$ 2,248,876 $ 1,368,837







Liabilities



Current liabilities





Trade and other payables $ 824,924 $ 519,434

Borrowings 421,728 816

Other financial liabilities 123,932 29,407

Deferred revenue and other liabilities 60,210 27,581

Income taxes payable 7,112 13,977



1,437,906 591,215 Long-term liabilities





Other financial liabilities 77,183 85,296

Borrowings - 412

Deferred tax liability 102,977 43,086



$ 1,618,066 $ 720,009







Shareholders' equity





Common shares 595,019 633,489

Contributed surplus 7,919 2,325

Exchange rights 1,705 2,396

Accumulated other comprehensive income 13,708 329

Deficit (18,441) (25,050) Total equity attributable to shareholders of Converge 599,910 101,747 Non-controlling interest 30,900





630,810 648,828



$ 2,248,876 $ 1,368,837



Summary of Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)





Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021

















Revenues















Product $ 507,630 $ 353,884 $ 1,700,667 $ 1,038,196 Service

133,297

9,2067

463,980

291,541 Total revenue

640,927

445,951

2,164,647

1,329,737 Cost of sales

472,011

330,058

1,613,879

984,033 Gross profit

168,916

115,893

550,768

345,704

















Selling, general and administrative expenses

126,377

81,440

413,644

254,805 Income before the following

42,539

34,453

137,124

90,899 Depreciation and amortization

20,363

11,925

75,114

36,473 Finance expense, net

9,062

2,125

19,860

7,801 Special charges

18,654

2,595

38,146

19,701 Share-based compensation expense

1,422

1,132

5,594

2,325 Other expense (income)

2,057

6,108

(20,375)

625 Income before income taxes

(9,019)

10,568

18,785

23,974

















Income tax (recovery) expense

(4,363)

3,488

(4,059)

7,608

















Net income $ (4,656) $ 7,080 $ 22,844 $ 16,366 Net income (loss) attributable to:















Shareholders of Converge

(3,528)

6,660

27,283

15,946 Non-controlling interest

(1,128)

420

(4,439)

420

$ (4,656) $ 7,080 $ 22,844 $ 16,366 Other comprehensive income (loss)















Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(14,238)

465

(13,379)

488 Comprehensive income $ 9,582 $ 6,615 $ 36,223 $ 15,878 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:















Shareholders of Converge

10,710

6,195

40,662

15,458 Non-controlling interest

(1,128)

420

(4,439)

420

$ 9,582 $ 6,615 $ 36,223 $ 15,878

















Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 43,064 $ 34,685 $ 142,868 $ 94,035 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Gross Profit1

25.5 %

30.0 %

25.9 %

27.0 %

Summary of Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars





For the three months

ended December 30, For the twelve months ended December 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021

















Cash flows from operating activities















Net income (loss) $ (4,656) $ 7,080 $ 22,844 $ 16,366 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities















Depreciation and amortization

21,994

12,952

80,065

39,587 Unrealized foreign exchange (gains) losses

951

5,670

(19,581)

645 Share-based compensation expense

1,422

1,132

5,594

2,325 Finance expense, net

9,062

2,125

19,860

7,801 Change in fair value of contingent consideration

14,033

(1,138)

14,033

5,100 Income tax (recovery) expense

(4,363)

3,488

(4,059)

7,608



38,443

31,309

118,756

79,432 Changes in non-cash working capital items

(8,048)

(13,376)

(77,170)

7,633 Cash from operating activities

30,395

17,933

41,586

87,065

















Cash flows used in investing activities















Purchase of property and equipment

(5,131)

(2,648)

(23,942)

(6,310) Proceeds on disposal of property and equipment

475

(364)

299

187 Repayment of contingent consideration

-

-

(10,135)

(5,502) Repayment of deferred consideration

(4,521)

-

(11,501)

(5,627) Business combinations, net of cash acquired

(64,466)

(16,256)

(418,147)

(260,550) Cash used in investing activities

(73,643)

(19,268)

(463,426)

(277,802)

















Cash flows from financing activities















Transfers from (to) restricted cash

(39)

11,467

(4,411)

- Interest paid

(6,022)

(103)

(10,309)

(5,742) Dividend paid

4

-

(1,084)

- Payments of lease liabilities

(3,796)

(3,043)

(12,290)

(10,044) Proceeds from issuance of common shares and warrants

-

-

-

493,883 Proceeds from equity funding by a non-controlling interest

-

33,200

-

33,200 Repurchase of common shares

(9,461)

-

(40,000)

- Repayment of notes payable

(40)

(296)

(236)

(4,086) Repayment of borrowings

46,734

(379)

404,640

(135,827) Cash from financing activities

27,380

40,846

336,310

371,384

















Net change in cash during the period

(15,868)

39,511

(85,530)

180,647 Effect of foreign exchange on cash

3,529

1,680

(2,773)

2,779 Cash, beginning of period

172,229

207,002

248,193

64,767 Cash, end of period $ 159,890 $ 248,193 $ 159,890 $ 248,193























Appendix: Quarterly impact of software net-down on Q4 FY22 and historical results

The following table illustrates the impact of the software net-down accounting change on the Company's trailing eight quarters:

For the three months ended Q4 2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2022 Q4

2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Net revenues, previously reported 771,558 603,206 596,656 550,037 504,983 367,349 345,307 310,202 Impact of software net-down (130,631) (88,721) (81,460) (55,998) (59,032) (65,548) (31,264) (42,260) Net revenues, adjusted 640,927 514,485 515,196 494,039 445,951 301,801 314,043 267,942 Gross Profit (unchanged) 168,916 139,654 133,152 109,045 115,893 83,771 78,244 67,797 Gross Margin, previously reported 22 % 23 % 22 % 20 % 23 % 23 % 23 % 22 % Impact of software net-down 4 % 4 % 3 % 2 % 3 % 5 % 2 % 3 % Gross Margin, adjusted 26 % 27 % 26 % 22 % 26 % 28 % 25 % 25 %

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This release refers to certain performance indicators including Adjusted EBITDA that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Management believes that these measures are useful to most shareholders, creditors, and other stakeholders in analyzing the Company's results. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to the consolidated income (loss) or any other measure of performance under IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income or loss adjusted to exclude amortization, depreciation, interest expense and finance costs, foreign exchange gains and losses, share-based compensation expense, income tax expense, and special charges. Special charges consist primarily of restructuring related expenses for employee terminations, lease terminations, and restructuring of acquired companies, as well as certain legal fees or provisions related to acquired companies. From time to time, it may also include adjustments in the fair value of contingent consideration, and other such non-recurring costs related to restructuring, financing, and acquisitions.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of its operating performance and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess the ability to meet capital expenditure and working capital requirements.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized, defined or standardized measure under IFRS. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA will likely differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures.

The Company has reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:



For the three months ended December 31, For the twelve months ended December 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021

Net income (loss) before taxes $ (9,019) $ 10,568 $ 18,785 $ 23,974

Finance expense 9,062 2,125 19,860 7,801

Share-based compensation expense 1,422 1,132 5,594 2,325

Depreciation and amortization 20,363 11,925 75,114 36,473

Depreciation included in cost of sales 1,631 671 4,950 3,114

Foreign exchange loss (gain) 951 5,669 (19,581) 647

Special charges 18,654 2,595 38,146 19,701

Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,064 $ 34,685 $ 142,868 $ 94,035





Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion

The Company calculates Adjusted Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less: (i) capital expenditures ("Capex") and (ii) lease payments relating to the IFRS 16 lease liability ("IFRS 16 Lease Liability"). Capex and IFRS 16 Lease Liability cash outflows are found in the cash flows from investing activities and cash flows from financing activities sections of the Company's consolidated statements of cash flows, respectively. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a useful measure that allows the Company to primarily identify how much pre-tax cash is available for continued investment in the business and for the Company's growth by acquisition strategy.

Management also believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a good proxy for cash generation and as such, Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion is a useful metric that demonstrates that the rate at which the Company can convert Adjusted EBITDA to cash.

The following table provides a calculation for Adjusted Cash Flow and Adjusted Cash Flow Conversion for the Q4-222 and FY22:



For the three months ended December 31, For the twelve months ended December 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021

Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,064 $ 34,685 $ 142,868 $ 94,035













Capex (2,597) (2,648) (11,219) (6,310)

Payment of lease liabilities (3,796) (3,043) (12,290) (10,044)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 36,671 $ 28,994 $ 119,359 $ 77,681

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion 85 % 84 % 84 % 83 %





Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Gross Profit

The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Gross Profit is a useful measure of the Company's operating efficiency and profitability. This is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by gross profit.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings per Share ("EPS")

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) represents net income (loss) adjusted to exclude special charges, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and share-based compensation. The Company believes that Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is a more useful measure than net income (loss) as it excludes the impact of one-time, non-cash and/or non-recurring items that are not reflective of Converge's underlying business performance. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income (Loss) by the total weighted average shares outstanding on a basic and diluted basis.

The Company has provided a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:



For the three months For the twelve months ended December 31, ended December 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ (4,656) $ 7,080 $ 22,844 $ 16,366 Special charges 18,654 2,595 38,146 19,701 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 16,502 9,021 59,549 26,438 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 951 5,669 (19,481) 647 Share-based compensation 1,422 1,132 5,594 2,325 Adjusted Net Income: $ 32,873 $ 25,497 $ 106,552 $ 65,477 Basic 0.16 0.12 0.50 0.35 Diluted 0.16 0.12 0.49 0.35



Gross revenue and Gross revenue for organic growth

Gross revenue, which is a non-IFRS measurement, reflects the gross amount billed to customers, adjusted for amounts deferred or accrued. The Company believes gross revenue is a useful alternative financial metric to net revenue, the IFRS measure, as it better reflects volume fluctuations as compared to net revenue. Under the applicable IFRS 15 'principal vs agent' guidance, the principal records revenue on a gross basis and the agent records commission on a net basis. In transactions where Converge is acting as an agent between the customer and the vendor, net revenue is calculated by reducing gross revenue by the cost of sale amount.

The Company has provided a reconciliation of gross revenue to net revenue, which is the most comparable IFRS financial measure, as follows:



Q4 2022 Q4 2021

Without policy change Software net-down Reported Adjusted Product $ 638,261 - $ 638,261 $ 412,916 Managed services 36,244 - 36,244 24,577 Third party and professional services 282,298 - 282,298 204,658 Total gross revenue $ 956,803 - $ 956,803 $ 642,151 Adjustment for sales transacted as agent 185,245 130,631 315,876 196,200 Net revenue $ 771,558 (130,631) $ 640,927 $ 445,951



FY 2022 FY 2021

Without policy change Software net-down Reported Adjusted Product $ 2,057,477 - $ 2,057,477 $ 1,236,301 Managed services 138,176 - 138,176 88,782 Third party and professional services 895,328 - 895,328 649,707 Total gross revenue $ 3,090,981 - $ 3,090,981 $ 1,974,790 Adjustment for sales transacted as agent 569,524 356,810 926,334 645,053 Net revenue $ 2,521,457 (356,810) $ 2,164,647 $ 1,329,737

Organic Growth

The Company measures organic growth at the gross revenue and gross profit levels, and includes the contributions under Converge ownership in the current and comparative period(s). In calculating organic growth, the Company therefore deducts gross revenue and gross profit generated from companies that were acquired in the current reporting period(s).

Gross revenue organic growth is calculated by deducting prior period gross revenues, as reported in the Company's public filings, from current period gross revenue for the same portfolio of companies. Gross revenue organic growth percentage is calculated by dividing organic growth by prior period reported gross revenues.

The following table calculates gross revenue organic growth for FY22:



FY22 Gross revenue $ 3,090,981 Less: gross revenue from companies not owned in comparative period 945,777 Gross revenue of companies owned in comparative period $ 2,145,204 Prior period gross revenue 1,974,790 Organic Growth - $ $ 170,414 Organic Growth - % 8.6 %

Gross profit organic growth is calculated by deducting prior period gross profit, as reported in the Companies public filings, from current period gross profit for the same portfolio of companies. Gross profit organic growth percentage is calculated by dividing organic growth by prior period reported gross profit.

The following table calculates gross profit organic growth for FY22:



FY22 Gross profit $ 550,766 Less: gross profit from companies not owned in comparative period 168,825 Gross profit of companies owned in comparative period 381,941 Prior period gross profit 345,705 Organic Growth - $ $ 36,236 Organic Growth - % 10.5 %



Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA

The following table provides a reconciliation of reported Adjusted EBITDA to the calculated pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA of the Company as at December 31, 2022:







$ Adjusted EBITDA - FY22 142,868





Add:

Pro-forma contribution from acquisitions 16,489

Annualized SG&A savings from cost take-out 7,295

Other expected synergies 959

Total pro-forma adjustments 24,743

Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA 167,611





Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation regarding Converge and its business. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts". "estimates", "believes" or intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could, "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Converge assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For a detailed description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's filings statement available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com including its most recent Annual Information Form, its Management Discussion and Analysis and its Annual and Quarterly Financial Statements.

