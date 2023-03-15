Topcon Positioning Systems has purchased construction software and data integrations and services company Digital Construction Works (DCW). DCW's services and software integration platform will help customers navigate and maximize the use of construction data made available across multiple apps and software.

Today's construction business owners have more critical data at their fingertips than ever before, but it is often a challenge to distill all of that information from so many sources. In order to make the most well-informed business decisions, contractors need an easy way to understand all of the data generated from multiple digital tools and software along every phase of a project that's where DCW fits into the equation.

"DCW enables the connection of the job site and the office," said Jason Hallett, vice president and general manager, DCW. "Automation and the availability of integrated and aggregated data provide greater insights into project performance and status. Now, as part of Topcon, our integrations platform enhances the value of Topcon's interoperability with third-party software typically used to execute machine-guided operations. This saves users time and money by automating report generation and eliminating manual data entry across a multi-vendor and multi-stakeholder project environment."

The DCW team continues to focus on integrations that connect a project's planning and design phase with the construction and field completion phases. This office-to-site connection provides automated workflows and insightful visualization and reporting within a secure user-facing integration platform.

"Bringing the DCW team to Topcon absolutely increases the value of our existing solutions," said Murray Lodge, executive vice president and general manager, Topcon. "For decades, Topcon has combined multiple sensors and technologies to increase efficiency and simplify heavy equipment operations across multiple manufacturers. Now, we expand that value proposition to include automating data exchanges with design and planning tools and software typically used on construction projects, as well as integrations with popular software utilized by contractors for managing assets, people and materials."

For more information on Topcon Positioning Systems, visit topconpositioning.com. To learn more about DCW, visit digitalconstructionworks.com.

About Topcon Positioning Group

Topcon Positioning Group, always one step ahead in technology and customer benefits, is an industry leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of precision measurement and workflow solutions for the global construction, geospatial and agriculture markets. Topcon Positioning Group is headquartered in Livermore, California, U.S. (topconpositioning.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook). Its European head office is in Capelle a/d IJssel, the Netherlands. Topcon Corporation (topcon.com), founded in 1932, is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (7732).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005905/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Staci Fitzgerald

Topcon Positioning Group

corpcomm@topcon.com

+1 925-245-8610

Beth Emmert

beth.emmert@digitalconstructionworks.com

+1 925-505-4434