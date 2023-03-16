Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Startschuss! Warum diese Aktie gerade jetzt eine gute Entscheidung sein könnte…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JA8X ISIN: BMG5485F1692 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
LI & FUNG LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LI & FUNG LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.03.2023 | 04:06
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ForwardX Robotics: ForwardX AMRs Helps Li & Fung Increase Efficiency by 81%

BEIJING, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, the development of the global e-commerce industry has brought huge opportunities and challenges for third-party logistics (3PL) and warehousing. Some key challenges include brands' changing business development needs, improving warehouse management, and improving efficiency all while reducing operational costs. Some 3PL enterprises are upgrading their facilities through digital transformation with intelligent logistics solutions.

Li & Fung is a leading operator of inbound logistics services and global freight management services in Asia. One end-customer is the world's largest home furnishing retail platforms, whose warehouse is mainly responsible for the shipment of e-commerce B2C orders within China. One of its main pain points is its large overall order volume and high picking intensity for its warehouse staff.

Li & Fung decided to deploy ForwardX's autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and its f(x) cluster scheduling system. The AMRs have significantly improved operational efficiency by serving several workflows such as loading racks, picking, unloading racks, and reviewing orders.

The AMRs have helped Li & Fung improve its picking efficiency by more than 81%. After orders are imported into the system from the website, the f(x) cluster scheduling system groups orders according to a complex algorithm, making the picking process more efficient. At the same time, it allows the warehouse staff to say goodbye to manual trolleys, making picking easier, smarter, and less labor intensive. The warehouse staff can monitor the actions, data, and location of each AMR in real-time, bringing convenient and actionable insight to their decision-making process.

As the world's leading vision autonomous mobile robot (AMR) company, ForwardX has pioneered the industry's first flexible person-to-goods picking solution, which has been successfully implemented in 200+ commercial projects and covers 15+ countries and regions.

ForwardX Robotics has provided services for many Fortune 500 head enterprises, including Jingdong Logistics, SF Supply Chain China, Li & Fung, TCL, Dongfeng Motor Corporation, etc. ForwardX will continue increasing its investment in the 3PL industry to further enhance and accelerate the industry towards automation and digitalization.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/forwardx-amrs-helps-li--fung-increase-efficiency-by-81-301773714.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.