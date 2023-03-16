Netcracker to Highlight Innovative Portfolio of Market-Leading Monetization and Intelligent Automation Solutions and How Operators Can Bring Scale, Agility and Cost Efficiency to Their Networks at Dubai Event

Netcracker Technology announced today that it continues its commitment to customers in the region including du, Etisalat by e&, stc, Vodafone Oman and Zain KSA by participating in FutureNet Middle East North Africa 2023 on Monday, March 20 at the Sofitel Jumeirah Beach in Dubai. Netcracker is a Gold Sponsor of the event and will feature its industry-leading Netcracker Digital Platform, which brings scale, agility and cost efficiency to networks and unlocks new revenue potential for operators.

Netcracker will participate in the following panel session with other industry leaders to discuss the challenges and growth opportunities of partner ecosystems, how to engage with hyperscalers and how to achieve the goal of a truly open telco.

Keynote Panel: The Open Telco: How Do We Harness the Innovation Required for Networks of the Future?

Monday, Mar. 20 10:40 AM GST

Speakers:

Moderator: Amir Abdelazim, Partner, Detecon International, Former CTIO, Asiacell

Imran Shaikh, CTO, Virgin Mobile UAE

Hatem Mestiri, CTIO, Ooredoo Tunisia

Salih Ali AlSubai, General Manager Technology Architecture, stc

Susan White, Head of Strategy and Portfolio Marketing, Netcracker

