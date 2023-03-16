Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Startschuss! Warum diese Aktie gerade jetzt eine gute Entscheidung sein könnte…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865623 ISIN: NO0003921009 Ticker-Symbol: NK1A 
Tradegate
15.03.23
16:26 Uhr
0,945 Euro
+0,003
+0,27 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DNO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DNO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9400,95007:15
0,9390,94615.03.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.03.2023 | 07:10
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DNO ASA: DNO Releases 2022 Annual Report and Accounts

Oslo, 16 March 2023 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today released its 2022 Annual Report and Accounts together with its Annual Statement of Reserves, Corporate Social Responsibility Report and Remuneration Report.

The reports are attached as downloadable files and also available on the Company's website www.dno.no.

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments

  • Annual Statement of Reserves 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a54e8430-a2b4-42dd-8534-ac8aa99ab21d)
  • Corporate Social Responsibility Report 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fcd7998a-e7d4-436e-b478-c7b5bd2355b2)
  • 2022 Remuneration Report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7451b0b3-76d2-4258-91a6-b4f7e1fba0ef)
  • DNO-ASA-2022-12-31-EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5b8e7801-290a-4481-aab5-089f455889be)
  • 2022 Annual Report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b8e227a9-50cf-4caa-a756-37c4fb44a14a)

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.