Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2023) - Moovly Media Inc. (TSXV: MVY) (OTCQB: MVVYF) (FSE: 0PV2) ("Moovly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the integration of Moovly's E-commerce Video Maker into Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), enabling Shopify-based web shops, their users and agencies to easily create product videos and video ads based on product data and visuals in their Shopify account.

This integration provides Shopify customers and agencies with the tools needed to increase their e-commerce sales using video. Based on Moovly's E-commerce Video Maker, videos can now easily be made using the product information and media present in the Shopify platform, and video templates already available in Moovly. Subscribers get access to the full Moovly feature set (including advanced features like AI translations, text-to-speech, subtitling, etc.) and are able to make their own video templates.

When combined with the Moovly Automator, users can produce large volumes of product adverts or product videos automatically. This way, companies can update or make seasonal or event-based videos for a large number of products within minutes. This capability is particularly important for brands with multiple products and their content creation agencies. When combined with Moovly's GPT based AI Video Generation tool, video creation becomes effortless.

Brendon Grunewald, CEO and Co-Founder of Moovly, said: "Shopify is a major online e-commerce platform with millions of clients selling products online. Importantly, many of the agencies we are working with have clients that sell using Shopify. Some sellers have webshops on multiple platforms including those based on our existing integrations like Amazon and BigCommerce, hence it's important for us to be integrated with as many as possible. With our partner-centric strategy, we continue to actively seek integration partners, both with the agencies creating content for brands as well as direct sellers."

For more info:

Moovly: www.moovly.com

Shopify E-Commerce Video Maker: https://www.moovly.com/ecommerce-video-maker/shopify

Moovly E-Commerce Video Maker: https://www.moovly.com/ecommerce-video-maker

Moovly Automator: https://www.moovly.com/automator

Moovly GPT based AI Video Generation: https://www.moovly.com/features/gpt

About Shopify

Shopify (www.shopify.com) is a leading provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, offering trusted tools to start, grow, market, and manage a retail business of any size. Founded in Ottawa, Shopify powers millions of businesses in more than 175 countries. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for reliability, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers everywhere.

About Moovly:

Moovly is the leading provider of creative cloud-based tools to create compelling marketing, communications, and training videos and video presentations. Moovly's advanced Studio Editor with millions of assets seamlessly integrated (via a partnership with Getty Images) is all you need to create engaging video content to promote, communicate or explain your product, service or message. Moovly's API and Automator technologies allow third parties to automate parts or all of the content creation process, including mass video customization, personalized videos (video version of mail merge), automatic content creation, or updating by connecting data sources. With clients including users from over 300 of the Fortune 500, small businesses, freelancers, and Ivy League universities, Moovly is an intuitive, cost-effective choice for DIY creation of engaging video-based content.

Files are available for download in our press room at www.moovly.com/pressroom.

For additional information about Moovly, please visit www.moovly.com.

Brendon Grunewald

President, CEO and Director

Email: press@moovly.com

