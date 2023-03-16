Generac's new 100 W solar panels can be paired with the company's portable battery power stations.From pv magazine USA Generac Power Systems has unveiled the GS100, a 100 W solar panel that is designed to be paired with the company's off-grid portable power stations. The 100 W panels feature a tri-fold configuration with built-in kickstands for easy installation and portability. They are waterproof, dustproof, and chemical resistant, and cost $299, said Generac. "Pairing our portable power station with the new GS100 Solar Panel provides an ideal energy solution for off-grid camping, adventuring, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...