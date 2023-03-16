The largest solar project in the Australian state of New South Wales has officially opened, with ACEN Australia confirming that the first 400 MW stage of its planned 720 MW New England Solar Farm is now progressing through the commissioning process.From pv magazine Australia The Australian unit of Philippines-based clean energy company AC Energy said it is working through various "hold points" with the 400 MW first stage of the New England Solar Farm. The project forms part of a massive solar and energy storage project under development near Uralla, New South Wales. ACEN Australia Chief Executive ...

