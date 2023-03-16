Khepri, the consulting and outsourcing partner to UK funds and regulated firms, today announces its launch, through the management buyout of four of MJ Hudson's operating subsidiaries.

The deal, which was led by Managing Partners Mike Booth and Will Roxburgh, provides stability for 28 staff and continuity for more than 100 clients. It is subject to the usual regulatory approvals.

The new firm, Khepri, is named after the Egyptian god of rebirth, responsible for lifting up the sun, every day, and carrying it across the sky.

On the agreed deal, Will Roxburgh said:

"This is an important milestone for our incredibly hard-working team and provides our clients and other stakeholders with much needed certainty. Whether they are just starting out on their journey, or are already some way down the track, we will be there for our clients, with the support they need."

Mike Booth added:

"Our industry is crying out for plain-spoken, uncompromising advice and now we have the platform to invest further in our fantastic team and the services we provide to our clients. We will remain strong advocates for our clients and will continue to lobby for a regulatory regime that respects the values that will drive a thriving UK funds industry, for years to come."

About Khepri

Khepri provides compliance, hosting, administration and fund management services to more than 100 funds and other firms conducting regulated activities in the UK. Clients provide services to and invest across a wide range of asset classes and investment structures.

Khepri's team of 28 is led by Managing Partners Mike Booth and Will Roxburgh and includes five further partners.

Khepri is the Egyptian god of rebirth, responsible for lifting up the sun, every day, and carrying it across the sky.

Khepri is regulated by the FCA (the UK's Financial Conduct Authority) with respect to its Appointed Representative and Fund Management services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230316005303/en/

Contacts:

To learn more please contact Will Roxburgh at will.roxburgh@khepri.com or go to our website www.khepri.com