Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has started accepting global bids to build a 100 MW (AC) floating solar project in the Indian state of Jharkhand. Bidding closes on May 2.From pv magazine India SECI has launched a tender to build a 100 MW (AC) floating solar project at Getalsud Dam, Ranchi district, Jharkhand. The contract will cover engineering, supply, construction, and commissioning of the floating solar project, along with 10 years of plant operation and maintenance. The project should be commissioned within 18 months of the signing of the contract. SECI has already secured financing from ...

