Marriott International Caribbean & Latin America: MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL'S ARUBA BEACH RESORTS ANNOUNCE PACKAGES FOR TRAVELLERS ARRIVING ON BRITISH AIRWAYS' NEWEST FLIGHT FROM LONDON GATWICK AIRPORT

ORANJESTAD, Aruba, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the launch of British Airways' new flight from London Gatwick Airport (LGW) to Queen Beatrix International Airport (AUA), Marriott International's portfolio of resorts in Aruba will now offer curated packages specifically for travellers coming from London. These new packages give Marriott Bonvoy guests the chance to experience Aruba's world-class beaches, caves, waterfalls and immersive experiences and competitive rates, through an array of properties that have something for every type of traveller.





The launch of the new flight path marks the first direct flight from LGW to the Caribbean, which begin Sunday, March 26th. The British Airways United Kingdom route will offer two weekly flights on Thursdays and Sundays. To introduce United Kingdom travellers to the One Happy Island of Aruba, Marriott International properties in Aruba have created enticing stay packages and itineraries to align with the Gatwick flight schedule.

These special offers encourage guests to enjoy paradise with select packages varying across all four properties within Marriott Bonvoy's Portfolio of Brands in Aruba. Some of these packages include savings up to 25% on 4-night or more stay and benefits ranging from a resort credit of up to £253 GBP, to breakfast for two adults. Guests can book packages from April 14, 2023, through December 21, 2023. For reservations a promotional code is required, and blackout dates may apply.

The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba

Experience the new island-inspired designed rooms and global culinary offerings at The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba. Unwind a day at the beach or poolside at your private pool cabana or indulge in pure relaxation at the spa. At night, dazzle your way to our luxury Casino or enjoy specialty cocktails at the Divi Lounge Bar.

Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino

Discover a captivating tropical paradise at Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino. With 10 restaurants, bars, and lounges, two outdoor pools including the H2Oasis adult's only pool and Stellaris Casino, this beachfront resort is the ideal escape for an unforgettable Caribbean getaway.

Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort

Discover a destination whose white sand shores set the stage for an unforgettable private island experience. From picture-perfect ocean views to live entertainment, authentic Aruban restaurants, thrilling casinos and so much more, guests at Renaissance Aruba will revel in a state of happiness inspired by one shareworthy moment after another.

Courtyard Aruba Resort

Sun, sand, and savings await. Retreat to paradise at the Courtyard Aruba Resort and rediscover the magic of the unique Happy Island. Nestled in the heart of Aruba, the hotel offers easy access to the most exciting island attractions.

Connected by the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program, the four Marriott International properties are excited to welcome United Kingdom visitors to the stunning paradise of Aruba.

For more information and to book, visit Destination Aruba or at www.marriott.com or through the toll-free reservation number 1 800 228 9290.

Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 8,100 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program. Connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram .

Media Contact

Melissa Peña

Director of Public Relations, Caribbean

Marriott International Caribbean & Latin America

Melissa.pena@marriott.com









Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2034022/The_Ritz_Carlton__Aruba.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2034024/marriott_international_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2034025/Aruba_Marriott_Resort___Stellaris_Casino.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/marriott-internationals-aruba-beach-resorts-announce-packages-for-travellers-arriving-on-british-airways-newest-flight-from-london-gatwick-airport-301773519.html